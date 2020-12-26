Stimulus Bill is 5593 Pages and Nobody Read It. Read What’s In It Before It Gets Changed

source / The Money GPS

Ask and you shall receive. Well it looks like you may get a check in the mail. The government has come through to help the people. It’s all about the people. They truly care. I mean, we don’t have to look into the details at all do we? We can trust them, right?

Hollywood Boulevard Struggles Amid Pandemic: “75 Percent Is Boarded Up” | Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Boulevard Struggles Amid Pandemic: “75 Percent Is Boarded Up” On a street typically lined with superheroes and Disney characters, Batman, with precious few tourists to greet, sits on a quiet corner doing crunches. This is Hollywood Boulevard today, nine months into the pandemic-induced shutdown that has stripped the tourist destination of its usual 10 million annual visitors who clamor to take photos with costumed street performers and pose with their favorite celebrity’s star.

Second stimulus package: See what’s in it – CNNPolitics

Here’s what’s in the second stimulus package Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief bill that includes enhanced unemployment benefits and direct cash payments.

CNBC Millionaire Survey: Millionaires are bracing for 2021 tax hikes

Millionaires are bracing for tax hikes next year, CNBC survey finds America’s millionaires are bracing for a tax hike next year, despite predictions of Washington gridlock and a Republican-led Senate, according to the CNBC Millionaire Survey. Nearly two-thirds of millionaires say taxes will go up under a Biden administration, according to the survey, which questioned 750 people with investible assets of more than $1 million.

Stimulus deal leaves out key provision to help student loan borrowers

Stimulus bill won’t extend payment pause for student loan borrowers Americans were already struggling with their student loans before the pandemic hit and drove up unemployment, with more than 1 in 4 borrowers in delinquency or default. Outstanding student loan debt in the U.S. has spiraled to more than $1.7 trillion, and the average monthly bill is around $400.

Restaurant owners: Additional stimulus, Covid-19 relief isn’t enough

‘It feels like we’re back to March’: Restaurant owners say additional Covid-19 relief is ‘not enough’ For the most recent PPP loans, businesses must have fewer than 300 employees and prove a revenue reduction of 25%, among other things, to qualify. Most borrowers can receive up to 2.5 times their average monthly payroll cost one year prior to the loan.

Jim Cramer: Buying opportunities come at the moment of maximum panic

Cramer reveals buying strategy on volatile trading days: ‘There’s always a bull market somewhere’ CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday broke down his long-trusted playbook to game the market on volatile days for stock trading. Equities on Wall Street spent the early part of the trading day in the red, coming under pressure as investors worried over new revelations about the coronavirus outbreak in the United Kingdom.

(20) Techno Fog on Twitter:

“The Stimulus Bill: The gov’t closes the economy. You lose your job. You face eviction. $600 for all your troubles. Meanwhile they send: $135 million to Burma $85.5 million to Cambodia $1.4 billion for “Asia Reassurance Initiative Act” $130 million to Nepal They hate you. https://t.co/95U2Qt4uNa” / Twitter

No Title The Stimulus Bill:The gov’t closes the economy. You lose your job. You face eviction.$600 for all your troubles. Meanwhile they send:$135 million to Burma$85.5 million to Cambodia$1.4 billion for “Asia Reassurance Initiative Act”$130 million to NepalThey hate you. pic.twitter.com/95U2Qt4uNa

(20) Walker Bragman on Twitter:

“The legislative package also contains $2 billion for Air Force missile procurement and related expenses. https://t.co/zxeBcNLcB5” / Twitter

No Title The legislative package also contains $2 billion for Air Force missile procurement and related expenses. pic.twitter.com/zxeBcNLcB5

(20) Walker Bragman on Twitter:

“$2 billion for Space Force! https://t.co/SBcSCKSIh4” / Twitter

No Title 2 billion for Space Force! pic.twitter.com/SBcSCKSIh4

(20) Mike Lee on Twitter:

“1/4 This is the spending bill under consideration in Congress today. I received it just moments ago, and will likely be asked to vote on it late tonight. It’s 5,593 pages long. I know there are some good things in it. I’m equally confident that there are bad things in it. https://t.co/SoWXnEWYfV” / Twitter

No Title 1/4 This is the spending bill under consideration in Congress today. I received it just moments ago, and will likely be asked to vote on it late tonight. It’s 5,593 pages long. I know there are some good things in it. I’m equally confident that there are bad things in it.

More money is being spent. More debt is created. More cash for all! Except you of course. The way the code is written is to favor the elite. That’s an absolute fact. There’s no changing that and they have [no] intention of doing so. 4 out of 5 dollars in this bill are to special interest groups.

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title What if the stimulus included more money for people. Is $1200 enough? $2000? Is this going to solve any deep rooted problems? What about the disgraceful 5600 pages filled with billions that have nothing to do with where people actually need help? #StimulusChecks #StimulusBill

No Title BREXIT DEAL DONE?! For real this time? Could it really be? Seems like so long ago the word Brexit first popped up in the media, doesn’t it? #brexit #bojo #eu #Brexit #brexitdeal pic.twitter.com/kMM0u6gPjC

No Title Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all my friends around the world! I am posting a video tomorrow about commitment, about pushing through hard times, about making the best of your situation. Hopefully helpful to many out there. Take care everyone, to you and your families $GPS

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

#money #finance #invest

