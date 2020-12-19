in Latest, Video

THIS Trade Has Been Printing Money! Global Stock Market Tops $100 Trillion!

THE EASIEST TRADE EVER — “NOT 7 SHARES OF AMAZON?!”

There has never been a time in which money has flowed so easily. Super low interest rates and helicopter money. But what is going on in the real economy? Well it looks like many people aren’t seeing the benefits here. And while some might say they don’t care as long as they benefit, this short sightedness is not good simply because the more people sharing in a good economy, the better for all. A strong middle class is essential for consistent, healthy growth.

 

Market Return Around the Clock: A Puzzle by Oleg Bondarenko, Dmitriy Muravyev :: SSRN

Market Return Around the Clock: A Puzzle

72 Pages Posted: 27 May 2020 Last revised: 11 Sep 2020 Date Written: April 28, 2020 We study how the excess market return depends on the time of the day using E-mini S&P 500 futures that are actively traded for almost 24 hours. Strikingly, four hours around European open account for the entire average market return.

(5) Holger Zschaepitz on Twitter:

“YEAH! We’ve never had it so good: Stock markets have topped a MAGICAL mark! Global equities now worth $100TRILLION – and so we -, highest value in human history, and equal to 115% of global GDP. https://t.co/4JTknFUWNj” / Twitter

Is there a bubble in US tech stocks—and will it pop in 2021? — Quartz

Is a massive bubble in US tech stocks coming-or is it already here?

You know the stock market has gone bonkers when even CEOs are baffled by their companies’ soaring share prices. First it was Tesla founder Elon Musk, who said in May that the electric carmaker’s stock was overvalued. (Tesla shares have rocketed more than 300% since then.)

Majority of small U.S. businesses see worst coronavirus …

Majority of small U.S. businesses see worst coronavirus impact still ahead -poll

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) – Most small business owners in the United States believe the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still ahead of them, with half saying their operations would permanently close within a year unless the business environment improves, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday.

People are asking what stocks should I buy in 2020. Other traders are simply fo[l]lowing this broken system and making money off it. Those in the institutions are always trying to make repetitive actions, daily trades that can constantly profit. This is one aspect of that. Financial companies are looking out for corporate profits.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

