THIS Trade Has Been Printing Money! Global Stock Market Tops $100 Trillion!

There has never been a time in which money has flowed so easily. Super low interest rates and helicopter money. But what is going on in the real economy? Well it looks like many people aren’t seeing the benefits here. And while some might say they don’t care as long as they benefit, this short sightedness is not good simply because the more people sharing in a good economy, the better for all. A strong middle class is essential for consistent, healthy growth.
Market Return Around the Clock: A Puzzle
72 Pages Posted: 27 May 2020 Last revised: 11 Sep 2020 Date Written: April 28, 2020 We study how the excess market return depends on the time of the day using E-mini S&P 500 futures that are actively traded for almost 24 hours. Strikingly, four hours around European open account for the entire average market return.
"YEAH! We've never had it so good: Stock markets have topped a MAGICAL mark! Global equities now worth $100TRILLION – and so we -, highest value in human history, and equal to 115% of global GDP.
YEAH! We’ve never had it so good: Stock markets have topped a MAGICAL mark! Global equities now worth $100TRILLION – and so we -, highest value in human history, and equal to 115% of global GDP. pic.twitter.com/4JTknFUWNj
Is a massive bubble in US tech stocks coming-or is it already here?
You know the stock market has gone bonkers when even CEOs are baffled by their companies’ soaring share prices. First it was Tesla founder Elon Musk, who said in May that the electric carmaker’s stock was overvalued. (Tesla shares have rocketed more than 300% since then.)
Majority of small U.S. businesses see worst coronavirus impact still ahead -poll
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) – Most small business owners in the United States believe the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still ahead of them, with half saying their operations would permanently close within a year unless the business environment improves, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday.
People are asking what stocks should I buy in 2020. Other traders are simply fo[l]lowing this broken system and making money off it. Those in the institutions are always trying to make repetitive actions, daily trades that can constantly profit. This is one aspect of that. Financial companies are looking out for corporate profits.
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt
