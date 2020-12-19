Klaus Schwab: Cyberattack Worse than COVID-19 Crisis – Power Grid Down, Banking Offline

Are the globalists behind the cyber attack or are they psychic?

The globalists predicted the plandemic, a dark winter and a cyberattack. They predict a power and the communications outage that will be much worse than the plandemic creating the “Dark Winter”. Klaus Schwab WEF tells you all about it as he readies us for his “Great Reset”!

The World Economic Forum warns of a new crisis of “even more significant economic and social implications than COVID19.” What threat could possibly be more impactful?

Christian breaks down the WEF’s “Cyber Polygon” tabletop exercise, its participants, and predictive programming around a looming large scale cyberattack on critical infrastructure that would unleash a Dark Winter and help to usher in the Great Reset.

“We all know, but still pay insufficient attention, to the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack. To use the COVID19 crisis as a timely opportunity to reflect on the lessons the cybersecurity community can draw and improve our unpreparedness for a potential cyber-pandemic.”

