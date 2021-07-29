Something Wicked This Way Comes

Joe Biden warns of possible conflict United States President Joe Biden has warned the cyberwar with Russia could turn into an actual military conflict when he addressed members of the US intelligence community and highlighted threats from multiple nations. President Biden called on the intelligence community to give him the “best, unvarnished, unbiased judgement” possible and said a war was on the cards.

That was a statement by Biden on July 28 2021

The article below was written in November 2020 based on information from the World Economic Forum predicting a cyber attack. Is Biden warning us that NWO elites will be attacking the US with a cyber attack? They predicted the pandemic and they have carried out a “Cyber Polygon” exercise. Are they fortune tellers or do they have more control than that? Currently, the pandemic has not enabled them to move the great reset as far as they would like. Also, they have had to delay raising the debt ceiling. I believe they are preparing to unleash the next attack. Biden has once again let the cat out of the bag.

Their wickedness will be a cyber attack to break supply chains, power, communications, to create the Dark Winter as previously planned. They seem to have upped the stakes because Biden is warning us about a kinetic war. Wars are very expensive and the elites are not on the side of the US. Wars do not happen without the backing of the Rothschilds. The Rothschilds and the elites always profit from war and they back both sides. They will also cause the destruction needed to ensure people will be grateful for their great reset slavery. I hope that I am wrong, but what I see is the cabal is losing their grip, people are waking up to their corruption and taking action, which means they are at risk of losing power.

WORLD WAR ‘C’: ‘Dark Winter’, The Next Crisis Will Be ‘Bigger Than COVID’ – WEF Cyber Polygon

The World Economic Forum warns of a new crisis of “even more significant economic and social implications than COVID19.” What threat could possibly be more impactful? Christian breaks down the WEF’s “Cyber Polygon” tabletop exercise, its participants, and predictive programming around a looming large scale cyberattack on critical infrastructure that would unleash a Dark Winter and help to usher in the Great Reset.

Jeremy Jurgens, WEF Managing Director:

“I believe that there will be another crisis. It will be more significant. It will be faster than what we’ve seen with COVID. The impact will be greater, and as a result the economic and social implications will be even more significant.”

Klaus Schwab:

“We all know, but still pay insufficient attention, to the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack.

To use the COVID19 crisis as a timely opportunity to reflect on the lessons the cybersecurity community can draw and improve our unpreparedness for a potential cyber-pandemic.”

Food Supply to Collapse after Outbreak? Billionaires Predict “Global Problems”

by Ice Age Farmer | Feb 15, 2020

A 2015 Soros-funded think tank predicted a 2020 breakdown of the global food supply following an outbreak — just as Bill Gates’ 2019 “event 201” simulated a global pandemic. Why are multiple billionaires been speaking to outbreaks and food insecurity in 2020? Because Agenda 21/2030 isn’t just a name: it’s a war on all of us, and it has gone HOT.

