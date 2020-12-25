Millions Run Out of Cash as Stimulus Cutoff Approaches! December Rent Not Paid!

source / The Money GPS

There has been so much money flowing in from the central banks that you can see the speculation right in front of you, it’s everywhere. This is the most risk-taking ever in history but unlike in previous bubbles, there’s so much denial from basically everyone it’s unheard of, but that’s besides the point. The real issue here is that we have so much fiat floating around and yet the economy is actually in such a horrible position globally, that disparity should be looked at more closely.

Fed decision December 2020: Buying bonds until economy hits full employment

Fed commits to keep buying bonds until the economy gets back to full employment The Federal Reserve on Wednesday made a key adjustment to its efforts to support the economy, while upgrading its outlook for growth. As expected, the Fed held benchmark interest rates near zero following the conclusion of its two-day meeting.

Federal Reserve issues FOMC statement December 16, 2020 For release at 2:00 p.m. EST The Federal Reserve is committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals. The COVID-19 pandemic is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world.

Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US)

Nearly 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since the summer – The Washington Post

Nearly 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since the summer The U.S. poverty rate has surged over the past five months, with 7.8 million Americans falling into poverty, the latest indication of how deeply many are struggling after government aid dwindled. The poverty rate jumped to 11.7 percent in November, up 2.4 percentage points since June, according to new data released Wednesday by researchers at the University of Chicago and the University of Notre Dame.

Americans Run Down Checking Accounts as Aid Cutoff Approaches

Americans Run Down Checking Accounts as Aid Cutoff Approaches Americans’ cash cushions have been declining for months, most acutely among low-income households, underscoring the already-precarious financial situation of the millions of people who may soon lose their jobless benefits.

Cash Buffers Falling | Year-over-year dollar change of median household checking account balances

Alignable: 49% Of Minority SMBs Can’t Afford December Rent – Alignable

48% of Minority Small Business Owners Can’t Cover December Rent DATA INSIGHTS | TREND TRACKER | Based on the latest Alignable Rent Poll, the ability of small businesses to pay their full rent in December continues to decline, as more COVID-related shutdowns occur. Overall, 35% of small business owners reported that they couldn’t make rent this month (up 3% from 32% in November).

While stocks have seen such a great flow of capital into them the economy is in a different place in 2020. We are seeing the accumulation of debt right now and it is increasing. There is more and more currency flowing into markets of all kinds. More speculation on which tech stocks are best in 2021.

