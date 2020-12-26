MAJOR SHOCK: 4 Out of Every 5 Dollars Goes To Special Interest Groups in Stimulus Package

source / The Money GPS

There is no possible way that the government can salvage what has been done. The devastation has gone too far. The idea that adding more debt on top of this madness as a resolution is absurd on so many levels. But of course, they’ll do it anyway. Pump it up today and worry about it tomorrow. That’s always the mantra. Instead of fixing the underlying economic issues, we’ll just push it further into the central bankers[‘] hands.

(8) Senator Rand Paul on Twitter:

“Deficit busting bill will be 5,593 pages! If 250 words per page, then that’s 1,398,250 words If Congresspeople read at the American average of 300 words/min (a big assumption) then a Congressperson might read this in 4,660 minutes or 77.68 hours! (if no rest breaks)” / Twitter

No Title Deficit busting bill will be 5,593 pages!If 250 words per page, then that’s 1,398,250 wordsIf Congresspeople read at the American average of 300 words/min (a big assumption)then a Congressperson might read this in 4,660 minutes or 77.68 hours!(if no rest breaks)

(8) Kyle Griffin on Twitter:

“6 Republican against voted against the relief bill: Marsha Blackburn

Rick Scott

Ron Johnson

Mike Lee

Rand Paul

Ted Cruz” / Twitter

No Title 6 Republican against voted against the relief bill:Marsha BlackburnRick ScottRon JohnsonMike LeeRand PaulTed Cruz

Tucked into Congress’ massive stimulus bill: tens of billions in special interest tax giveaways

Tucked into Congress’ massive stimulus bill: tens of billions in special interest tax giveaways WASHINGTON – Congress on Monday unveiled a 5,593-page spending bill and then voted on it several hours later, with lawmakers claiming urgent action was needed to rescue an ailing economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. But tucked in the bill was over $110 billion in tax breaks that strayed far from the way the bill was marketed to many Americans.

Stimulus for Everybody! (Just Not You) | SchiffGold

Stimulus for Everybody! (Just Not You) | SchiffGold The US government is stimulating everybody. Just not you. Congress finally pulled together a stimulus deal. Both houses of Congress passed the $900 billion measure. It ranks as the second-largest “stimulus” bill in history, only behind the CARES Act passed earlier this year.

U.S. trade deficits continue to grow despite Trump’s efforts – Axios

https://www.axios.com/us-trade-deficits-continue-to-grow-ba953cd0-457f-48ef-84f3-f4f996353da0.html

Half of Americans call 2020 a ‘personal financial disaster,’ plan to change priorities in 2021 – Study Finds

Half of Americans call 2020 a ‘personal financial disaster,’ plan to change priorities in 2021 – Study Finds New survey shows that ‘rebuilding savings’ tops the list of New Year’s resolutions for three in five Americans. A stunning 62% of respondents expect to take on a second job in 2021 to help stay afloat Three in 10 currently don’t have the means to cover a $400 financial setback NEW YORK – While there is no question 2020 has been an unparalleled health challenge, many are not losing sight of how devastating the year was for their wallets as well.

Goldman Sachs is close to offering wealth management for the masses

Goldman Sachs, once reserved for the rich, is close to offering wealth management for the masses Goldman Sachs has for decades set its sights on the global elite when it comes to wealth management. Now, it’s opening up to everyone else. The bank has begun internal testing of a new automated investment service ahead of a broader rollout early next year, according to an email obtained exclusively by CNBC.

The divide between Tesla’s sky-high value and reality mirrors the broader economy – Axios

The divide between Tesla’s sky-high value and reality mirrors the economy Tesla is now more valuable than the combination of the world’s top seven traditional auto makers, despite only delivering half a million cars this year. Why it matters: Anyone searching for evidence that the stock market and the real economy are not the same thing, should look no further.

bond yield distribution 1.jpg (725×465)

No Title No Description

Videogames are a bigger industry than sports and movies combined, thanks to the pandemic – MarketWatch

Videogames are a bigger industry than movies and North American sports combined, thanks to the pandemic A previous version of this report stated that PwC expected the global sports industry to be worth $75 billion in 2020. That figure was for North America. The story has been updated. Videogames have grown to resemble competition-based, interactive movies, and the COVID-19 pandemic has propelled the industry to make more money than movies and North American sports combined.

NFL Star Befriended by Buffett Invests in ‘Micro-Gyms’ Concept – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-22/micro-gym-upstart-pushes-into-u-s-fueled-by-covid-led-demand

The economy is dealing with a different issue than the stock market. Stocks in general have been doing very well. Especially tech stocks. Many people are looking for the best tech stocks, technology stocks in 2020. There is considerable investment into risk assets.

— APPENDICES —

— The Money GPS: Commit. Don’t wait. Commit now. (Instagram Dec 23, 2020)

— The Money GPS: Aim Higher (Instagram Dec 17, 2020)

— The Money GPS: Never lose money (Instagram Dec 16, 2020)

— The Money GPS: Master one thing before moving on. Know where you are in the cycle. (Instagram Dec 15, 2020)

— The Money GPS: Be a better investor | How to be a better investor. Window shop! (Instagram Dec 12, 2020)

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title What if the stimulus included more money for people. Is $1200 enough? $2000? Is this going to solve any deep rooted problems? What about the disgraceful 5600 pages filled with billions that have nothing to do with where people actually need help? #StimulusChecks #StimulusBill

No Title BREXIT DEAL DONE?! For real this time? Could it really be? Seems like so long ago the word Brexit first popped up in the media, doesn’t it? #brexit #bojo #eu #Brexit #brexitdeal pic.twitter.com/kMM0u6gPjC

No Title Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all my friends around the world! I am posting a video tomorrow about commitment, about pushing through hard times, about making the best of your situation. Hopefully helpful to many out there. Take care everyone, to you and your families $GPS

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money #finance #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report