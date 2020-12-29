Huge Inflow of Cash Just Went HERE! Record Shattering Money Flow Leave Bonds in Dust

source / The Money GPS

The markets are wild. But only to the upside. With the Fed making it very obvious that they will continue to print until it rains cash from the sky, everyone from experienced investors to the shoe shine boy are now putting everything they have in. And for good reason, the Fed promised they would never let it fall again. They care about us, right? I mean, this time is different, isn’t it?

Market Edges Toward Euphoria, Despite Pandemic’s Toll The stock market will not quit. Already notable for its mostly unstoppable rise this year – despite a pandemic that has killed more than 300,000 people, put millions out of work and shuttered businesses around the country – the market is now tipping into outright euphoria.

Companies dump US office space at rapid rate Companies are dumping record volumes of office space on to the sublease market, flashing a potential warning sign over the long-term health of the office properties that comprise the biggest chunk of US real estate.

The 10 biggest retail bankruptcies of 2020 More than three dozen retailers, including the nation’s oldest department store chain, filed for bankruptcy this year, marking an 11-year high. Pre-pandemic, several of these retailers were already teetering on the brink of survival. But the Covid health crisis pummeled the industry.

Wheels come off for bus companies, closing down travel options for poorer Americans The wheels on the nation’s buses aren’t going round and round very much these days. Demand for bus travel has fallen by more than 80 percent during the pandemic as public health authorities urge people to avoid travel where possible.

Kevin O’Leary: 100 million Americans have nothing set aside for retirement America is facing a generational crisis where younger people have no wealth built up and lack the financial literacy to do so, said Kevin O’Leary, star of Shark Tank and chairman of O’Shares ETFs. “In America today, there’s 100 million people that have nothing set aside for retirement,” O’Leary said.

The financial system has seen massive inflows of cash, debt, currency, and money into stocks, ETF’s, and passive investments. We are looking at more investors asking which tech stocks to buy in 2021. Money has been finding its way into the stock market but bond funds, despite a huge uptake of negative yielding debt, still pales in comparison to interest in equities.

