Economic Distress From Every Angle as Underlying Global Weakness Will Persist in 2021

source

StockX Raises $275 Million in Series E Funding Round

StockX Raises $275 Million in Series E Funding Round Led by Tiger Global Management, LLC with new participation from Altimeter Capital, Sands Capital, and Whale Rock Capital Management, the raise marks the largest VC funding round in Michigan history and brings the total funds raised to $490 million.

South Carolina Legislature Online – Bill Search by Bill Number

South Carolina Legislature Online – Bill Search by Bill Number H 3377 General Bill, By Jones Summary: Not yet available A BILL TO AMEND THE CODE OF LAWS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, 1976, BY ADDING ARTICLE 17 TO CHAPTER 1, TITLE 1 SO AS TO PROVIDE THAT GOLD AND SILVER COINS MINTED FOREIGN OR DOMESTIC SHALL BE LEGAL TENDER IN THIS STATE, AND TO PROVIDE THAT NO PERSON MAY COMPEL ANOTHER PERSON TO TENDER OR ACCEPT GOLD OR SILVER COIN UNLESS AGREED UPON BY THE PARTIES.

The ‘Fake Wealth’ Industry Making Influencers Look Rich

The ‘Fake Wealth’ Industry Making Influencers Look Rich Pretending you were gifted those trainers might be the reason you’re not an influencer.

A New Satellite Can Peer Inside Buildings, Day or Night

A new satellite can peer inside some buildings, day or night A few months ago, a company called Capella Space launched a satellite capable of taking clear radar images of anywhere in the world, with incredible resolution. It can even see inside some buildings, including spotting airplanes inside hangars – though only in the case of lightweight structures, the company clarified, and not dense ones like high rises or residential homes.

There has been more money flowing into tech stocks here in 2020. People have been buying ETF’s and ESG funds have seen a considerable amount of cash piling in. Money has been very cheap these days as interest rates are very low. Mortgage rates are low. More borrowing is happening with currency devaluing.

— APPENDICES —

— The Money GPS: Crisis or Bump in the Road? | Is this a crisis in your life that defines you? Or a bump in the road that you will overcome? (Instagram Dec 19, 2020)

— The Money GPS: Aim Higher (Instagram Dec 17, 2020)

— The Money GPS: Never lose money (Instagram Dec 16, 2020)

— The Money GPS: Master one thing before moving on. Know where you are in the cycle. (Instagram Dec 15, 2020)

— The Money GPS: Be a better investor | How to be a better investor. Window shop! (Instagram Dec 12, 2020)

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title Every day, businesses are born, others destroyed. Always keep up with the trends. Always have a set of relevant skills or it’s too easy to be left behind. Market your skills. Use Craigslist, Kijiji, Upwork, Fiverr. #money #debt #getoutofdebt

No Title “I don’t have money to invest” is not an accurate statement. We can invest in ourselves every day. What we read, what we learn, who we spend time with. These are all investments in time and can make a huge difference in our lives. #money #debt #invest

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money #finance #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report