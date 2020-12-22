Economic Distress From Every Angle as Underlying Global Weakness Will Persist in 2021

StockX Raises $275 Million in Series E Funding Round
Led by Tiger Global Management, LLC with new participation from Altimeter Capital, Sands Capital, and Whale Rock Capital Management, the raise marks the largest VC funding round in Michigan history and brings the total funds raised to $490 million.
South Carolina Legislature Online – Bill Search by Bill Number
H 3377 General Bill, By Jones Summary: Not yet available A BILL TO AMEND THE CODE OF LAWS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, 1976, BY ADDING ARTICLE 17 TO CHAPTER 1, TITLE 1 SO AS TO PROVIDE THAT GOLD AND SILVER COINS MINTED FOREIGN OR DOMESTIC SHALL BE LEGAL TENDER IN THIS STATE, AND TO PROVIDE THAT NO PERSON MAY COMPEL ANOTHER PERSON TO TENDER OR ACCEPT GOLD OR SILVER COIN UNLESS AGREED UPON BY THE PARTIES.
The ‘Fake Wealth’ Industry Making Influencers Look Rich
Pretending you were gifted those trainers might be the reason you’re not an influencer.
A New Satellite Can Peer Inside Buildings, Day or Night
A few months ago, a company called Capella Space launched a satellite capable of taking clear radar images of anywhere in the world, with incredible resolution. It can even see inside some buildings, including spotting airplanes inside hangars – though only in the case of lightweight structures, the company clarified, and not dense ones like high rises or residential homes.
There has been more money flowing into tech stocks here in 2020. People have been buying ETF’s and ESG funds have seen a considerable amount of cash piling in. Money has been very cheap these days as interest rates are very low. Mortgage rates are low. More borrowing is happening with currency devaluing.
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt
Every day, businesses are born, others destroyed. Always keep up with the trends. Always have a set of relevant skills or it’s too easy to be left behind. Market your skills. Use Craigslist, Kijiji, Upwork, Fiverr. #money #debt #getoutofdebt
“I don’t have money to invest” is not an accurate statement. We can invest in ourselves every day. What we read, what we learn, who we spend time with. These are all investments in time and can make a huge difference in our lives. #money #debt #invest
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
“Will 2021 be the year of recovery?”
The Corbett Report: Your Guide to the Great Reset