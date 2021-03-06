Bad Debt Piling Up and Banks Are Hiding It! World’s Biggest Bubbles Keep Growing

source / The Money GPS

Every cycle has a point in which prices defy both logic and gravity. There are times in which people are faced with a choice, buy this house, this asset, this investment at an elevated price, or risk coming back at a later point and buying at a potentially higher price. Thanks to manipulated ultra low interest rates, bubbles have formed just about everywhere creating a complete misallocation of capital on a scale never before seen. But it’s simply a part of a cycle. It can continue for a very long period of time and defy the odds as we have seen. But like every other bubble, the bigger they are, the harder they fall. Just make sure to protect yourself.

Mall Values Plunge 60% After Reappraisals Triggered by Bad Debt – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-01/mall-values-plunge-60-after-reappraisals-triggered-by-bad-debt

Biden’s bubble risk: A reckoning in markets as the economy recovers – POLITICO

Biden’s bubble risk: A reckoning in markets as the economy recovers Giant bubbles are once again inflating all over the financial world – creating a potential problem for Washington in the coming months. From meme stocks to cryptocurrencies, tech stocks and the rage for “Special Purpose Acquisition Companies,” or SPACs, risks are clearly rising.

U.S. manufacturers grapple with steel shortages, soaring prices | Reuters

U.S. manufacturers grapple with steel shortages, soaring prices CHICAGO (Reuters) – An aerospace parts maker in California is struggling to procure cold-rolled steel, while an auto and appliance parts manufacturer in Indiana is unable to secure additional supplies of hot-rolled steel from mills. Both companies and more are getting hit by a fresh round of disruption in the U.S.

How a 10-second video clip sold for $6.6 million | Reuters

How a 10-second video clip sold for $6.6 million LONDON (Reuters) – In October 2020, Miami-based art collector Pablo Rodriguez-Fraile spent almost $67,000 on a 10-second video artwork that he could have watched for free online. Last week, he sold it for $6.6 million.

Toronto Home Prices on Pace to Top C$1 Million After Record Year – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-08/toronto-home-prices-on-pace-to-top-c-1-million-after-record-year

Canadian Home Buyers Face Tightest Market Ever Amid Pandemic – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-16/canada-home-prices-continue-surge-as-inventory-hits-record-low

Market Expectations for Fed Rate-Hike

Trajectory from Dec ’22 to Dec’24

UST 10Y Yield

Goldman US Financial Conditions Index

Home Purchase Mortgage Applications

30Y Mortgage Rate

Mortgage Rates Hit Six-Month High, Threatening U.S. Housing Boom – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-25/u-s-mortgage-rates-surge-hitting-highest-level-since-august

Of Two Minds – Charles Hugh Smith: What “Normal” Are We Returning To? The Depression Nobody Dares Acknowledge

What “Normal” Are We Returning To? The Depression Nobody Dares Acknowledge Perhaps we need an honest national dialog about declining expectations, rising inequality, social depression and the failure of the status quo. Even as the chirpy happy-talk of a return to normal floods the airwaves, what nobody dares acknowledge is that”normal” for a rising number of Americans is the social depression ofdownward mobility and social defeat.

Unpaid rent and mortgages become a big problem for lenders and landlords. Food prices are rising significantly as we see the inflation at this time. More money, cash, debt, entering the system. There is an influx of capital going into the stock market from institutions, money managers, corporations, individual retail investors, all directions. Very low interest rates, mortgage rates increasing prices of everything.

JavaScript is not available. Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

JavaScript is not available. BillAckman joins the group believing that inflation will pick up and its impact will be felt in markets. As far as I’m concerned, people are going to hate me more than ever. That’s ok. Be prepared for the worst. Hope for the best. Diversify. Hedge your bets.

JavaScript is not available. “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

JavaScript is not available. FASTEST PACE OF MORTGAGE DEBT. Don’t worry though because it’s so cheap to borrow. No worries! If interest rates rise by just a little bit during the course of holding their mortgage, they’ll be unable to afford it. But central banks would never do that to us, would they? #debt

JavaScript is not available. We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

JavaScript is not available. IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

