The Economic Crisis and the Domino Effect Leading Into 2021

Continued fiscal support and public health action needed to make hope of recovery a reality – OECD

Continued fiscal support and public health action needed to make hope of recovery a reality – OECD OECD Information for journalists, The prospect of a number of COVID-19 vaccines becoming widely available next year has lifted hopes for a faster recovery, but policymakers will need to retain both public health and fiscal support while acting decisively for the momentum to pick up, according to the OECD’s latest Economic Outlook.

A New Setback for Big Cities as Return to the Office Fades – WSJ

A New Setback for Big Cities as Return to the Office Fades U.S. employees started heading back to the office in greater numbers after Labor Day but that pace is stalling now, delivering another blow to economic-recovery hopes in many cities. The recent surge in Covid-19 cases across the country has led to an uptick in Americans resuming work at home after some momentum had been building for returning to the workplace, property analysts said.

Unemployment benefits near record high almost 9 months later

Nine months after the health and economic crisis began, unemployment claims near record high The number of Americans collecting and applying for unemployment benefits is hovering near pre-pandemic records. By some measures, the figure still exceeds any historical precedent. The volume reflects deep and sustained pain for workers, nearly nine months after the health and economic crisis began.

Hundreds Wait In Line For Hours For Free $250 Publix Gift Card In Miami – CBS Miami

Hundreds Wait In Line For Hours For Free $250 Publix Gift Card In Miami MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of people braved cold temperatures Tuesday morning while waiting in line early for a chance at a free grocery gift card in Miami. Police said people started lining up around 9 p.m. on Monday night. Images from Chopper 4 showed a long line of people with very little social distancing.

Trudeau to Raise Canada Debt Ceiling 57% to $1.4 Trillion – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-30/trudeau-to-raise-canada-borrowing-limit-by-57-to-1-4-trillion?srnd=premium-canada

Like always, I went on way too long in the previous video so I cut this out and [I am] posting it here. This one is the economic factors.

Wake up to the suits and ties. They're all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention.

