in Latest, Video

Smart Money Fleeing Markets as Retail Investors Jump In! Foreign Investors Dump U.S. Debt

SMART MONEY SELLING

50 Views 3 Comments

source

In any investments, there are always uncertainties, always ups and downs. Today, the central banks have given the markets the impression that there are no more downs, and that the markets will perpetually rise. Thanks to the central banks that love us very much, we are at a permanently high plateau. At least I remember hearing that one before.

 

finance.png (593×438)

No Title

No Description

Foreign Share of US Debt Plunging; Fed Picking Up the Slack | SchiffGold

Foreign Share of US Debt Plunging; Fed Picking Up the Slack | SchiffGold

Over the last year, the US government had borrowed over $4.2 trillion. The national debt now stands well above $27 trillion. There is no end in sight to the borrowing and spending and that raises a significant question: who is going to buy all of the bonds necessary to finance the government spending machine?

Top ECB Official Privately Called Investors, Banks After Key Policy Decisions – WSJ

WSJ News Exclusive | Top ECB Official Privately Called Investors, Banks After Key Policy Decisions

FRANKFURT-The European Central Bank’s chief economist made dozens of private calls to banks and investors after policy meetings this year, breaking with the central bank’s usual practice of delivering information to everyone at the same time in an effort to clarify its sometimes-puzzling public pronouncements, according to three people with whom he spoke and a review of his schedule.

Tesla stock jumps on news it will join S&P 500 in one shot

Tesla stock jumps after announcement it will join S&P 500 in one go

Tesla’s stock price surged early Tuesday after the company behind the S&P 500 said the electric-car maker would be added to the index in one go this month. Shares in the world’s most valuable automaker climbed about 5.1 percent to $596.55 as of 8:59 a.m.

— The Money GPS: Massive disparity. Stocks up. Economy weak. (Instagram)

 

Fear & Greed Index – Investor Sentiment – CNNMoney

Fear & Greed Index – Investor Sentiment – CNNMoney

Fear & Greed is CNNMoney’s investor sentiment tool that comprises of 7 markets indicators.

2020-12-01_6-20-34.jpg (1278×827)

No Title

No Description

call volumes_0.jpg (1038×634)

No Title

No Description

200DMA.jpg (1069×650)

No Title

No Description

options spec index.jpg (1028×583)

No Title

No Description

PE ratio.jpg (1280×416)

No Title

No Description

smart index.jpg (1011×625)

No Title

No Description

Institutional investors are doing very different than retail investors. Money has been flowing into stocks at this time more than ever. More debt accumulating.

— APPENDICES —

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title

Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title

JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention. #janetyellen pic.twitter.com/2lHmrIHw0T

PLAYLISTS

The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

The Money GPS Easy eCourse

— The Money GPS —

How To Fix the Global Economy (Instagram)

No Title

The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE:  http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money #finance #invest

 

Twitter          Instagram          Facebook

# T h e  M o n e y  G P S

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

MoneyfinanceinvestThe Money GPS

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dewey Fernfield
Dewey Fernfield
Author
December 5, 2020

What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »

0
Reply
Dewey Fernfield
Dewey Fernfield
Author
December 5, 2020

“We have seen such a considerable amount of money flowing into stocks at this time while the “smart money” has taken some off the top. Do you think now is a good time to take some profits?”

#TheMoneyGPS

0
Reply

Not One but TWO Effective, Safe and Inexpensive Cures for Covid Exist [VIDEO]

Erdogan is increasingly annoying to his most patient partner – can Russia put Turkey to rest?