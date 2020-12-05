Smart Money Fleeing Markets as Retail Investors Jump In! Foreign Investors Dump U.S. Debt

In any investments, there are always uncertainties, always ups and downs. Today, the central banks have given the markets the impression that there are no more downs, and that the markets will perpetually rise. Thanks to the central banks that love us very much, we are at a permanently high plateau. At least I remember hearing that one before.
Foreign Share of US Debt Plunging; Fed Picking Up the Slack | SchiffGold
Over the last year, the US government had borrowed over $4.2 trillion. The national debt now stands well above $27 trillion. There is no end in sight to the borrowing and spending and that raises a significant question: who is going to buy all of the bonds necessary to finance the government spending machine?
Top ECB Official Privately Called Investors, Banks After Key Policy Decisions – WSJ
FRANKFURT-The European Central Bank’s chief economist made dozens of private calls to banks and investors after policy meetings this year, breaking with the central bank’s usual practice of delivering information to everyone at the same time in an effort to clarify its sometimes-puzzling public pronouncements, according to three people with whom he spoke and a review of his schedule.
Tesla stock jumps on news it will join S&P 500 in one shot
Tesla’s stock price surged early Tuesday after the company behind the S&P 500 said the electric-car maker would be added to the index in one go this month. Shares in the world’s most valuable automaker climbed about 5.1 percent to $596.55 as of 8:59 a.m.
— The Money GPS: Massive disparity. Stocks up. Economy weak. (Instagram)
Fear & Greed Index – Investor Sentiment – CNNMoney
Fear & Greed is CNNMoney’s investor sentiment tool that comprises of 7 markets indicators.
Institutional investors are doing very different than retail investors. Money has been flowing into stocks at this time more than ever. More debt accumulating.
— FOOTNOTES —
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention. #janetyellen pic.twitter.com/2lHmrIHw0T
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
“We have seen such a considerable amount of money flowing into stocks at this time while the “smart money” has taken some off the top. Do you think now is a good time to take some profits?”
