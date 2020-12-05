Smart Money Fleeing Markets as Retail Investors Jump In! Foreign Investors Dump U.S. Debt

source

In any investments, there are always uncertainties, always ups and downs. Today, the central banks have given the markets the impression that there are no more downs, and that the markets will perpetually rise. Thanks to the central banks that love us very much, we are at a permanently high plateau. At least I remember hearing that one before.

Foreign Share of US Debt Plunging; Fed Picking Up the Slack | SchiffGold Over the last year, the US government had borrowed over $4.2 trillion. The national debt now stands well above $27 trillion. There is no end in sight to the borrowing and spending and that raises a significant question: who is going to buy all of the bonds necessary to finance the government spending machine?

WSJ News Exclusive | Top ECB Official Privately Called Investors, Banks After Key Policy Decisions FRANKFURT-The European Central Bank’s chief economist made dozens of private calls to banks and investors after policy meetings this year, breaking with the central bank’s usual practice of delivering information to everyone at the same time in an effort to clarify its sometimes-puzzling public pronouncements, according to three people with whom he spoke and a review of his schedule.

Tesla stock jumps after announcement it will join S&P 500 in one go Tesla’s stock price surged early Tuesday after the company behind the S&P 500 said the electric-car maker would be added to the index in one go this month. Shares in the world’s most valuable automaker climbed about 5.1 percent to $596.55 as of 8:59 a.m.

Fear & Greed Index – Investor Sentiment – CNNMoney Fear & Greed is CNNMoney’s investor sentiment tool that comprises of 7 markets indicators.

Institutional investors are doing very different than retail investors. Money has been flowing into stocks at this time more than ever. More debt accumulating.

