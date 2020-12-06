Whistleblower Jesse Morgan Speaks About The Election

Got Freedom?
Whistleblower Jesse Morgan’s Story
Jesse Morgan’s life was changed on Oct 21st
Jesse is an experienced truck driver who was going about his normal route. But this particular day was different, because his truck was loaded with mail-in ballots. These ballots were marked and ready for counting. And Jesse transported them -across three state lines, from New York to Pennsylvania.
Here is footage from his testimony.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.