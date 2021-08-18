John Varoli: COVID-19 and Me, 18 Months Together. A Letter.

Meet John Varoli. He writes on Medium (or rather, he was writing on Medium until today.) He describes his work in this way:

“Thanks for the interest in my article, which was originally published on my Medium account that I’ve had for over a year and which previously solely dealt with topics related to both American and Russian history. Given the violent level of censorship in the USA regarding Covid and other topics crucial to Biden’s regime, I decided to test Medium and see how far I could go — penning the mocking article that I just sent you. Feel free to share…

He tested Medium and lasted a few hours, perhaps. What you are about to read was sent to me via Facebook chat (one of the places the censors seem unable to get to), and I saw the piece on Medium myself. I tagged it and sent its link to my e-mail and would have reprinted this article somewhat earlier today, but when I went to Medium to find it, this is what I saw:

This happened within a few hours of his posting. However, through other channels I was able to get John to send me his piece directly, as you can see from the text above. We offer it here, and I want to pose a question:

What is it about this bit of satire that has governments and the Big Tech censors so afraid?

Enjoy!

Dear Covid-19,

This weekend, we marked our 18 month anniversary together, and it looks like we have many more to come. I see that you’re going to be in my life for a long time.

In March 2020, you came to me from afar, crossing oceans. In these 18 months I’ve gotten to know you far better than I’d liked to. You’ve changed my life in ways I never thought possible. In fact, you’ve turned it upside down on its head.

Thanks to you, I’ve learned how our rulers will always exploit a crisis in order to ruin our lives and deprive us of our Constitutional rights. Instead of finding a solution, our rulers panicked and locked us in our own homes based on false data and pseudo-science. Then they did everything possible to extinguish the lives of the elderly living in nursing homes, and they came out against repurposing inexpensive curative drugs, such as Ivermectin, that could have saved millions of lives.

Oh, and don’t even get me started on the medical malpractice that was common in New York City hospitals in spring 2020…

Sorry, I know I’m not supposed to complain and I shouldn’t insist on my Constitutional rights. If I’m too vociferous then I might be labelled a “right-wing extremist” and Medium might deplatform me. (I doubt this post will get much traction). Big Tech isn’t a fan of diverse opinions. So, I’ll be careful. I promise…

What a strange 18 months. In that time period, a ‘vaccine’ for Covid 19 was created in record time, (oh, the marvels of modern medicine!) as part of a program called “Operation Warp Speed”. Now, that’s a very strange name because “Warp Speed” refers to space travel in a science fiction film, “Star Trek”.

I mean should we really be calling a medical program in honor of a Sci-Fi film? Well, perhaps “Warp Speed” is an appropriate name for this ‘vaccine’ program; because just like the film, this ‘vaccine’ also requires one to suspend their faculties of reason and instead to believe in fairy tales.

I know, I promised to be careful, but so many pesky facts keep me from [toeing] the Party line. You see, there are very serious problems with the ‘vaccine’. Real vaccines are usually developed and tested for 5 or 7 years, to be certain they’re safe. I’ve always been a staunch supporter of vaccines, but this new ‘vaccine’ uses an experimental technology that even one of its creators (Dr Robert Malone) says should not be used for the Covid ‘vaccine’.

This ‘vaccine’ has only gone through a few months of trials and even then, we have to take the manufacturer’s word, based on their data. Mind you, these Big Pharma companies have a long history of criminal mischief and huge fines for negligence that have killed and injured many people.

Wait, that’s not all. Things get even more complicated and sordid. You see, in recent weeks top scientists and doctors have been saying that the V must be shut down because there’s been far too many deaths and injuries. But strangely enough, what should be a great story for major media is instead entirely ignored. Oh, they go one step further — major media do their best to attack and discredit these whistleblowers.

And here’s the icing on the cake — the vaccine lobby, led by the CDC, claims that vaccination is superior to immunity acquired naturally after an infection. This effectively overturns everything we’ve ever known about the human immune system.

Now, speaking of difficult questions — again, I know I’m not supposed to ask them, but with all our hundreds of billions spent on Covid measures, why haven’t we been able to come up with a treatment for the disease? Wouldn’t it have been much easier and cheaper to repurpose existing drugs, or come up with new ones. If we can now make a ‘vaccine’ in 6 months, then why can’t we find a cure in 6 months?

If I let my mind wander then I might think that profit and greed drive our public health policy. The Covid vaccine will earn Big Pharma well over $60 billion this year alone. But let’s be fair — Big Pharma executives also have families to feed. So, I’ll try to be more compassionate towards them and not ask difficult questions. I promise, I’ll try.

