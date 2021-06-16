Arizona Lawmaker Responds to AG Garland: “You Will Not Touch Arizona Ballots or Machines Unless You Want to Spend Time in Arizona Prison”

By Jim Hoft

Earlier on Friday, the Biden Department of Justice warned state lawmakers that if they proceeded to audit fraudulent elections they will be targeted by the Biden administration.

The US Constitution specifically gives the power to the states to regulate federal elections as they see fit.

You would think the Attorney General of the United States would know this.

Following the threats by the Biden regime, former fighter pilot and Arizona state Senator Wendy Rogers warned Merrick Garland to stay in his lane.

More from Senator Wendy Rogers.

The Attorney General Merrick Garland, aka “The Hooded Claw”, appointed by Joe Biden, aka “The illegitimate”, has a dastardly plan to criminalize audits that can ascertain election integrity. Instead he wants to stop audits so you cannot determine election integrity. Is this a feeble attempt by the AG to allow anyone to be able to vote illegally, even if you are not a US citizen, or you are too young to vote, or your vote has been harvested because you are infirm, or you do not exist, or you live in a different state or you are just plain dead?? This is an upside down world when the head of the criminal justice system in the US does not want those responsible to ensure election integrity to perform their fiduciary responsibility to check if people voted legally. I don’t think he understand the law?!?

Below, the one time Joe Biden told the truth. I think the AG needs to speak with the witness, Joe Biden, he obviously knows something about election fraud, which he admitted on national television. He also admitted that he has done it before for Obama. Step aside Mr Garland, the claims by Biden “The illegitimate”, should be investigated. If he has committed the most comprehensive voter fraud in the history of the United States then we need to know about this massive achievement to reward him accordingly! Oh, that is supposed to be your job, you would not want to be charged with conspiring to cover up a crime? It is probably better to resign or at least recuse yourself.

