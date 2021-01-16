‘Navarro Report’ With Proof Trump Won! Everything The Main Stream Media Won’t Tell You!

The Navarro Report Volume III Final 1.13.21-0001.pdf
Why doesn’t the main stream media tell you the truth?
Volume 3 of the Navarro Report is designed to serve as a capstone to what has been a comprehensive analysis of the question: Was the 2020 presidential election stolen from Donald J. Trump? In this report, we provide the most up-to-date statistical “receipts” with respect to the potential number of illegal votes in each battleground state.
