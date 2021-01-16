The United States Air Force Band, Home Free – God Bless the U.S.A.

The U.S. Air Force and Lee Greenwood Remind Us Why We Fight For Freedom!
Country singer Lee Greenwood, along with the U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants and a cappella group Home Free, released a new version of his song “God Bless the U.S.A.” this week.
“After singing ‘God Bless The U.S.A.’ for 30 years the same way, it’s like I kind of sat back and relied on listening. You know, what can I sing different here?” Greenwood told American Songwriter in an interview.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.