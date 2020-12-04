Unemployment Numbers WAY Understated! Labor Department Officially Admits It’s Wrong!

source

We have seen cases in which inaccurate data has been found and corrected. Revisions take place. But in 2020, admission after admission of incorrect data has been detected, referenced, and then ignored. Despite the fake numbers, the mainstream media will continue to parrot the official numbers. They don’t even look at the Labor Department’s own statements about how inaccurate the numbers are simply because they know the majority isn’t paying attention and it’s really all about keeping them divided and conquered. Job well done it seems.

U.S. Jobless-Claims Data to Come With Disclaimer on Accuracy

U.S. Jobless-Claims Data to Come With Disclaimer on Accuracy The closely watched weekly reports on U.S. claims for unemployment benefits will soon come with a disclaimer that the figures aren’t accurately capturing how many people are actually claiming benefits, after a government watchdog found the figures to be “flawed.”

Labor Department Published ‘Flawed Estimates’ of Weekly Jobless Claims, Watchdog Says – WSJ

Labor Department Published Flawed Estimates of Weekly Jobless Claims, Watchdog Says WASHINGTON-The nation’s system for providing unemployment benefits to jobless workers has consistently produced inaccurate data and lower-than-appropriate payouts to millions of workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a government watchdog said Monday.

COVID-19: Urgent Actions Needed to Better Ensure an Effective Federal Response

COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in catastrophic loss of life and substantial damage to the global economy, stability, and security. According to federal data, the U.S. had an average of 116,000 new COVID-19 cases per day from November 1 through November 12, 2020.

US media layoffs on track for record high in 2020 | TheHill

US media layoffs on track for record high in 2020 Media industry layoffs are poised to reach an all-time high in 2020 due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research. An estimated 28,637 cuts were reported in the industry by late October, Variety, citing data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, reported, nearly as many as the record 28,803 reported in the media sector in 2008.

Statement on LIBOR Transition – November 30, 2020

Click to access bcreg20201130a1.pdf

Median Home Price Sets New Record in California – DNyuz

Median Home Price Sets New Record in California Fueled by low interest rates and a historic housing shortage, California’s median home price in September reached $712,430, closing out four straight months of record highs. The state’s housing market briefly cooled in the early months in the coronavirus pandemic, but by June, they were fully on the rebound, with the median sales price reaching $626,200, the highest ever at the time, according to a report from the California Department of Finance.

Italy Approves New Stimulus Package to Bolster Shrinking Economy – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-30/italy-approves-new-stimulus-package-to-bolster-shrinking-economy

How did the owner of Buca, La Banane and Jacobs rack up $46 million in debt? (Including almost $100,000 for mushrooms) | The Star

How did the owner of Buca, La Banane and Jacobs rack up $46 million in debt? (Including almost $100,000 for mushrooms) When Godspeed brew pub owner Luc Lafontaine decided to sell some of his beer to La Banane, he figured it was a good fit. An elegant restaurant with a top chef serving classic French food would be an ideal spot to showcase the Belgian-style saison flavoured with Japanese yuzu citrus, or the classic Czech-style lager brewed at his east-end brew pub.

Dollar index hits its lowest level in more than two years – Axios

Dollar index hits its lowest level in more than two years The dollar index, which tracks the greenback’s value against a basket of currencies, touched its lowest level in over two years. What’s going on: Investor sentiment soared this month – following Biden’s win and prospects of congressional gridlock, possible stimulus, and headway on coronavirus vaccines.





(19) Janet Yellen on Twitter:

“We face great challenges as a country right now. To recover, we must restore the American dream—a society where each person can rise to their potential and dream even bigger for their children. As Treasury Secretary, I will work every day towards rebuilding that dream for all.” / Twitter

No Title We face great challenges as a country right now. To recover, we must restore the American dream-a society where each person can rise to their potential and dream even bigger for their children.As Treasury Secretary, I will work every day towards rebuilding that dream for all.

There has been more money, cash, debt flowing into equities. More cash here than ever before. Money printing is buying treasuries, bonds, debt at a record pace in 2020. Tech stocks are being bought heavily. Margin accounts are popular.

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title Hmmmm…What do you think about this? pic.twitter.com/M87q3TLzv9

No Title JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention. #janetyellen pic.twitter.com/2lHmrIHw0T

