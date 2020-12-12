Negative Yielding Debt Hits $17 Trillion! Japan Central Bank Now Biggest Stock Holder!

source

There’s never been more debt flooding the system in history. More cash floating around, finding its way into any speculative investment. Stocks at any price? Sure. Art? Ok. Hockey cards for $1 million? Absolutely. This is like all previous bubbles before it, put together. But today, we have more denial than ever. More love from the Fed. More Janet Yellen. More layoffs to boost stock prices.It’s all good, right?

BOJ Becomes Biggest Japan Stock Owner With $434 Billion Hoard – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-06/boj-becomes-biggest-japan-stock-owner-with-434-billion-hoard

global negative yielding debt.jpg (999×574)

Mystery Surrounds $7 Billion Outflow From Vanguard S&P 500 Fund – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-04/mystery-surrounds-7-billion-outflow-from-vanguard-s-p-500-fund

BIS Quarterly Review

Click to access r_qt2012.pdf

‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry reveals he’s short Tesla, tells Elon Musk to issue more stock at its ‘ridiculous price’ | Markets Insider

‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry reveals he’s short Tesla, tells Elon Musk to issue more stock at its ‘ridiculous price’ Michael Burry, whose bet against the housing market was made famous by “The Big Short,” revealed in a late-Tuesday tweet that he’s short Tesla. The hedge fund manager advised CEO Elon Musk to issue more shares while they sit at their “ridiculous” levels. “That’s not dilution.

— The Money GPS: Tesla stock insanity. (Instagram Nov 27, 2020)

sentiment indicator 98_1.jpg (691×493)

bfmFA25.jpg (976×518)

bfm88E8.jpg (976×519)

bfm72C.jpg (882×521)

David Rosenberg: If we wind up with a double-dip recession the Fed may already be spent | Financial Post

David Rosenberg: If we wind up with a double-dip recession the Fed may already be spent The best advice in this increasingly insane financial asset world, focus on what is real and not artificial By David Rosenberg and Ellen Cooper Cycle after cycle we have watched the United States Federal Reserve become increasingly more aggressive with the tools it deploys to fend off recessions: since the 1980s, the Fed’s target interest rate has been lowered to progressively lower lows, stair stepping its way to near-zero.

Millions of hungry Americans turn to food banks for 1st time [AP]



Millions of hungry Americans turn to food banks for 1st time The deadly pandemic that tore through the nation’s heartland struck just as Aaron Crawford was in a moment of crisis. He was looking for work, his wife needed surgery, then the virus began eating away at her work hours and her paycheck.

Restaurant Closings Top 110,000 With Industry in ‘Free Fall’

Restaurant Closings Top 110,000 With Industry in ‘Free Fall’ More than 110,000 restaurants have closed permanently or long-term across the country as the industry grapples with the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. And more pain is ahead, with a potential shutdown of indoor dining in New York City just as the temperatures drop.

Trudeau government won’t say who got billions of dollars in aid | CBC News

Trudeau government won’t say who got billions of dollars in aid | CBC News When Justin Trudeau ran for office in 2015, he promised Canadians a more open and transparent government. However, an investigation by CBC News reveals the Trudeau government hasn’t been entirely transparent about where billions of dollars in pandemic aid has gone.

California Water Futures Begin Trading Amid Fear of Scarcity – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-06/water-futures-to-start-trading-amid-growing-fears-of-scarcity?sref=RJ2RlMrh

Gretzky Trading Card Valued at Over $1 Million in Pandemic Boom for Collectibles – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-07/gretzky-trading-card-valued-at-over-1-million-in-pandemic-boom-for-collectibles?srnd=premium-canada

The money in the system has accelerated, more debt, more cash. It’s flowing into stocks. The currency is declining in value rapidly. Gold has appreciated in 2020 but tech stocks have risen significantly.

No Title UNEMPLOYMENT RATE 6.7%.HAHAHAHAHA!.These people are hilarious! Good stuff. Thought you would enjoy a laugh in these dark times.. pic.twitter.com/hjXYiX3Y4a

No Title JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention. #janetyellen pic.twitter.com/2lHmrIHw0T

