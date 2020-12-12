When the most liberal state in the United States becomes too liberal even for a liberal… that is pretty darn liberal.

Elon Musk is probably America’s most popular entrepreneur these days. The founder of PayPal, Tesla, SpaceX and the new Boring company (that drills tunnels, not that makes people bored silly), speaks here about his recent decision to move his operations to Texas entirely, and why.

Mr. Musk’s actions are practical and perhaps prophetic. It is clear that the United States has suffered divisions in thought, attitude and now, policy, that make it increasingly difficult to do business in some places. Elon warned California he would pull out over COVID hyper-striations, and it appears that California leadership decided it was better to follow the social model than to employ their own citizens.

Texas, on the other hand, is becoming the nation’s biggest entreprenurial center, with companies like Musk’s SpaceX already doing trials and tests with his upcoming 100-passenger Starship, and with Jeff Bezos Blue Origins company also testing rockets in far West Texas, the name of the state appears to be changing from “cowboy country” to “the land of entrepreneurs.” (and cowboys, who I hope never fade away from the scene.)

Rush Limbaugh commented recently that secession from the Union is beginning to look like a reasonable choice for some states. If so, Texas has by far the best position to do so, with its ability to become an entirely sovereign, self-sustaining nation all on its own. From Mr. Limbaugh’s show on December 10th, 2020:

So Snerdley says, “Do you ever think we’re gonna win?” And I said, “I actually think –” and I’ve referenced this, I have alluded to this a couple times because I’ve seen others allude to this. And I’ve seen quite a few people allude to this over the course of the recent months, maybe six months. I said, “I think we could be trending toward secession.” Now, that’s not the answer Mr. Snerdley thought he was gonna get. I said, “I see more and more people asking what in the world do we have in common with people that disagree with us? Where’s the overlap?” And you know that I’ve referenced this. How many times have I asked you, what is the overlap? What is it that people on the left, people on the right, is there an overlap? Is there anything we have in common? And it doesn’t look like there is. How can Make America Great Again be controversial? The fact that Make America Great Again is controversial and riles people up should tell you all you need to know about how much we have in common. And then I mentioned that I have seen, I don’t know how many people, responsible people — I haven’t named any names here, but they’re certainly not hiding behind their comments. I’ve seen it written on Twitter. I’ve seen it written on various blogs — Hot Air, Power Line — how distant and separated, how much more separated our culture is becoming politically. And I’ve seen people speculate that there cannot be a peaceful coexistence of two completely different theories of life, theories of government, theories of how we manage our affairs. That we can’t be in this dire a conflict without something giving somewhere along the way. And then I reiterated that I know that there’s a sizable and growing sentiment for people who believe that we’re headed, whether we want to get there or not, secession. Now, I didn’t advocate for it. I never would advocate for secession. I’m simply repeating what I have heard. Well now that has gone viral, apparently. It has gone viral that I’m advocating for secession. And I want to read something to you here from Frieda Powers. She’s writing at BizPac Review. It’s just a little paragraph. It’s all on this that I just shared with you.

Maybe Mr. Musk is on to something.

