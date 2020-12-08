America’s K Shaped Recovery and the Devastation of an Entire Economy

source

There are two very different stories to tell in 2020. This is the most uneven economy ever. It’s the Roaring 20’s and The Great Depression rolled into one. And that’s a very dangerous thing. Ask a stock market speculator how business has been since March 2020. They’re a genius, right? Everything is up. Tesla. Amazon. Apple. PE Ratios? I don’t know what that is and I don’t care! Buy, buy, buy!

America’s K-shaped recovery poses massive risk to Biden’s chances of economic success – Axios

America’s hidden depression: K-shaped recovery threatens Biden administration President-elect Biden faces a fragile recovery that could easily fall apart, as the economy remains in worse shape than most people think. Why it matters: There is a recovery happening. But it’s helping some people immensely and others not at all. And it’s that second part that poses a massive risk to the Biden-Harris administration’s chance of success.

‘Crisis Level’: Collin County Food Pantry Distributes Nearly 30 Times Usual Supply Last Month – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

‘Crisis Level’: Collin County Food Pantry Distributes Nearly 30 Times Usual Supply Last Month McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The need for money to stock Collin County food pantries has reached a crisis level. That’s according to the head of one such nonprofit in McKinney, Community Lifeline Center. Last year, they were supplying about 4,500 pounds of food a month. But in November 2020, they provided 130,000 pounds.

Student Loan Horror Stories: Borrowed: $79,000. Paid: $190,000. Now Owes? $236,000 – TK News by Matt Taibbi

Student Loan Horror Stories: Borrowed: $79,000. Paid: $190,000. Now Owes? $236,000 Whether it’s CNBC telling us what issues mattered to the young in the presidential election, or Yahoo! Finance telling us the big winners in the 2020 election were ” young people and student voters,” or Forbes telling us ” young people with student loan debt have a harder time reaching financial milestones,” the student loan controversy is almost universally presented as a “youth” issue.

Student Loans Owned and Securitized, Outstanding (SLOAS)

Student Loans Owned and Securitized, Outstanding

Motor Vehicle Loans Owned and Securitized, Outstanding (MVLOAS)

Motor Vehicle Loans Owned and Securitized, Outstanding

Canadian Dollar Hits Highest Since 2018 After Strong Jobs Data – Bloomberg

Michel Barnier on Twitter:

“After one week of intense negotiations in London, together with @DavidGHFrost, we agreed today that the conditions for an agreement are not met, due to significant divergences on level playing field, governance and fisheries.” / Twitter

"After one week of intense negotiations in London, together with @DavidGHFrost, we agreed today that the conditions for an agreement are not met, due to significant divergences on level playing field, governance and fisheries."

DoorDash boosts its IPO target, now seeks to raise $3.1 billion

Snowflake CEO Collects a $95 Million Payout — Every Month

Snowflake CEO Collects a $108 Million Payout – Every Month (Bloomberg) — Snowflake Inc. is doing well by any stretch of the imagination. On Wednesday, the cloud-computing company reported that third-quarter revenue more than doubled from a year earlier, and its stock has surged 183% to $339.89 since its Sept. 15 initial public offering.

The economy or the stock market. They are moving in different directions that’s for sure. Money, debt flowing into the markets. We are seeing record inflows into stocks, bonds, ETF’s, real estate. Investors want to buy anything they can.

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention. #janetyellen pic.twitter.com/2lHmrIHw0T

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

