Ghislaine Maxwell will try to get bail for the second time tomorrow – hoping to be freed by Christmas – as prison insists she’s treated fairly and fed well, her 134 pound weight fluctuating by only two pounds either way
- Ghislaine Maxwell will launch her second attempt at bail on Tuesday but a judge warned she would read her submissions before agreeing to hold a hearing
- Maxwell’s lawyers are requesting a bail hearing on December 21st with the aim of having the 58-year-old out in time for Christmas
- The alleged madam of Jeffrey Epstein has been in custody since July 14th when a judge in Manhattan ruled she was a ‘substantial actual risk of flight’
- The British socialite is accused of procuring girls as young as 14 for Epstein to abuse and perjuring herself in a separate civil case
- She denies the allegations for which she faces up to 35 years in jail
- The Federal Bureau of Prisons submitted a letter on Monday that details how Maxwell is being treated like all inmates at the Metropolitan Detention center
- They even detailed how her weight of 134lbs only fluctuates between 2lbs
- Maxwell has repeatedly complained of her conditions at the ‘hell-hole’ jail
- Read full story on the DailyMail Website here
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.