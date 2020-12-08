Judge Jeanine Blasts Barr For Not Doing His Job!

Jeanine Pirro saved a special kind of wrath for AG Bill Barr!
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro laced into Attorney General William Barr during her opening statement on Saturday, accusing him of being a "reptile" who hasn't done enough to ensure the 2020 election was free of fraud.
Bill Barr Needs To Go… Fire Him!
AG Bill Bar is the cesspit protector, because he has always been one. He has enough of his own stink to cover up to make it worth his while. Bill Barr wont go voluntarily until Biden gets in. Only then, once the cesspool’s secrets are safe, will he slither back to the bottom of the pit to continue amassing his 40 Million fortune.
