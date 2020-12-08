in Latest, Video

First Time in 90 Years Synchronized Triple Money Injection! U.S. Dollar Keeps Falling

TRIPLE MONEY INJECTION

2 Comments

source

First time in 90 years the U.S. and really the whole world has pushed out 3 separate methods of expanding the money supply all at once and to a record level. We are living in historic times. Many are ignoring reality. Wile E Coyote might have some insight that would be valuable however. We are completely over the cliff. We just haven’t looked down yet. It’s so unbearably exaggerated but with so much cash flooding the system, speculators believe it will never stop. But what about the economy, is that even relevant anymore?

 

Failing grades double and triple — some rising sixfold — amid pandemic learning

Failure rates in math and English jumped as much as sixfold for some of the most vulnerable students in Maryland’s largest school system, according to data released as the pandemic ‘s toll becomes increasingly visible in schools across the country.

Southwest Airlines warns more than 1,000 pilots, flight attendants could be furloughed

Southwest Airlines on Thursday said it could furlough more than 6,800 employees – about 12% of its staff – citing what it called a “lack of meaningful progress” in cost-cutting negotiations with labor unions. Southwest like other airlines has been struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating impact on air travel demand.

Southwest Ramps Up Layoff Warning With Notices on 6,828 Jobs – Bloomberg

3M to cut 2,900 jobs in restructuring | Reuters

(Reuters) – 3M Co said on Thursday it would cut about 2,900 jobs globally and scale back on investments in slower-growing markets as part of a restructuring that is expected to lead to pre-tax savings of up to $250 million.

Warner Bros. to release every 2021 movie on HBO Max at same time as theaters

AT&T’s Warner Bros. announced Thursday that all of its films scheduled to launch in 2021 will be released on HBO Max at the same time they are available in theaters. It’s currently a one-year plan. AMC shares closed down nearly 16% on the news.

Walt Disney TV Layoffs Underway Following Sweeping Content Reshuffle – Deadline

Walt Disney ‘s Television Group is set to cut a significant swathe of roles following its major restructures over the past few weeks. Deadline understands that the cuts are happening Thursday in the General Entertainment unit of the Mouse House, which is run by Peter Rice.

China becomes EU’s largest trade partner – Global Times

China EU Photo:VCG China has become the EU’s largest trade partner for the first time, latest data shows, highlighting that the economic ties of the close comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the EU are intertwined with each other’s industrial chain.

Dollar Is Dropping to Multi-Year Lows Against Peers, One by One

(Bloomberg) — It’s turning into a week of vindication for proponents of a weaker dollar as the case they’ve been making for years may be gaining steam.The greenback is spiraling lower, probing levels last seen in April 2018, judging by a Bloomberg index.

Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says Stocks Overbought, Watch Bonds – Bloomberg

Corporate America’s Cash Burn Problem Deepens as Pandemic Rages – Bloomberg

The stock market continues to rise. More people are buying tech stocks. The markets are growing in relation to the U.S. dollar money printing that is happening. More money pumped in than ever before. There is more cash, debt, margin being used.

— APPENDICES —

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title

Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title

JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention. #janetyellen pic.twitter.com/2lHmrIHw0T

Dewey Fernfield
Dewey Fernfield
Author
December 8, 2020

December 8, 2020

What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe.

