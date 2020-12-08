First Time in 90 Years Synchronized Triple Money Injection! U.S. Dollar Keeps Falling

First time in 90 years the U.S. and really the whole world has pushed out 3 separate methods of expanding the money supply all at once and to a record level. We are living in historic times. Many are ignoring reality. Wile E Coyote might have some insight that would be valuable however. We are completely over the cliff. We just haven’t looked down yet. It’s so unbearably exaggerated but with so much cash flooding the system, speculators believe it will never stop. But what about the economy, is that even relevant anymore?
Failing grades double and triple – some rising sixfold – amid pandemic learning
Failure rates in math and English jumped as much as sixfold for some of the most vulnerable students in Maryland’s largest school system, according to data released as the pandemic ‘s toll becomes increasingly visible in schools across the country.
Southwest Airlines warns it could furlough 6,800 employees to cut costs
Southwest Airlines on Thursday said it could furlough more than 6,800 employees – about 12% of its staff – citing what it called a “lack of meaningful progress” in cost-cutting negotiations with labor unions. Southwest like other airlines has been struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating impact on air travel demand.
Southwest Ramps Up Layoff Warning With Notices on 6,828 Jobs – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-03/southwest-ramps-up-layoff-warning-with-notices-on-6-828-jobs?sref=i4qXzk6d
3M to cut 2,900 jobs in restructuring
(Reuters) – 3M Co said on Thursday it would cut about 2,900 jobs globally and scale back on investments in slower-growing markets as part of a restructuring that is expected to lead to pre-tax savings of up to $250 million.
Warner Bros. will launch every 2021 movie on HBO Max at the same time they hit theaters
AT&T’s Warner Bros. announced Thursday that all of its films scheduled to launch in 2021 will be released on HBO Max at the same time they are available in theaters. It’s currently a one-year plan. AMC shares closed down nearly 16% on the news.
Layoffs Underway At Walt Disney Television Group Following Sweeping Restructuring
Walt Disney ‘s Television Group is set to cut a significant swathe of roles following its major restructures over the past few weeks. Deadline understands that the cuts are happening Thursday in the General Entertainment unit of the Mouse House, which is run by Peter Rice.
China becomes EU’s largest trade partner
China EU Photo:VCG China has become the EU’s largest trade partner for the first time, latest data shows, highlighting that the economic ties of the close comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the EU are intertwined with each other’s industrial chain.
Dollar Bears Vindicated by Landmark Week as Drop Accelerates
(Bloomberg) — It’s turning into a week of vindication for proponents of a weaker dollar as the case they’ve been making for years may be gaining steam.The greenback is spiraling lower, probing levels last seen in April 2018, judging by a Bloomberg index.
Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says Stocks Overbought, Watch Bonds – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-03/morgan-stanley-s-wilson-says-stocks-overbought-watch-bonds
Corporate America’s Cash Burn Problem Deepens as Pandemic Rages – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-03/corporate-america-s-cash-burn-problem-deepens-as-pandemic-rages?sref=6uww027M
The stock market continues to rise. More people are buying tech stocks. The markets are growing in relation to the U.S. dollar money printing that is happening. More money pumped in than ever before. There is more cash, debt, margin being used.
