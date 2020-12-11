The Big Short 2.0 Going On Right Now! Record Level Businesses Disappearing Permanently

The fun never stops on Wall Street. More and more people are piling in their cash. Retail investors are following the herd. Investing everything they have and piling up leverage as much as possible. Critical of everything suggesting perhaps we have seen too much too fast. In the end, we are looking at central banks desperately trying to devalue the currencies of the world in order to bring in a new monetary system. Without a crisis, it’s difficult to make major changes. So, when the technocrats decide, a major shift will occur, and the impact will be felt all over the world.
Shorting Shopping Malls During Covid-19 – The $2 Billion Mall Rats
Catie McKee, Dan McNamara, and their boss Marc Rosenthal had millions of dollars riding on Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut. The trio worked at MP Securitized Credit Partners, a tiny Wall Street hedge fund, and they’d stopped by the typical middle class shopping center in search of signs of life: Who was at JCPenney?
Pandemic Cuts Foot Traffic in New York’s Top Business Districts – WSJ
Manhattan wine store owner Tom Geniesse is busy filling online orders and boxing up holiday shipments, but no matter how many e-commerce platforms he joins, internet sales can’t make up for the decline in foot traffic outside his shop on West 19th Street.
‘They’re ripping us apart’: Bay Area small business owners talk new lockdown
Many Bay Area small businesses barely survived the first shutdown in March, only to go under during the summer when California’s watch list system imposed another round of mandated closures.
Sign, Sign, Everywhere A Sign. But Investors Disregard. 12-04-20 – RIA
In this issue of “Sign, Sign, Everywhere A Sign. But Investors Disregard.” The first week of December continued its bullish advance as “bad news” became “good news.” The announcement by Pfizer ( PFE) of supply chain problems was seen as “good news” as it means more demand for Government stimulus.
According to data that were just released by the Federal Reserve, the U.S. money supply (M2) has now increased by more than 25% over the past year for the first time on record. This rate of monetary inflation is astonishing. pic.twitter.com/muB9vspCf5
Survey Reveals Spending Habits During COVID-19 | Highland
COVID-19 has turned our lives upside down. Along with affecting our health and wellbeing, the pandemic has also caused one of the largest economic downturns since the Great Depression. From furloughs to layoffs, Americans have felt the impact of the current economic uncertainty firsthand.
Toronto Eyes Tax on Empty Homes in Bid for Real Estate Revenue – Bloomberg
ESG funds: Looking beyond the label | Barclays Investment Bank
Responsible investing has become a hot topic in financial markets in recent years with many investors racing to integrate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues into their investment process. This has coincided with a greater awareness of climate change, social responsibility and the importance of well-managed, diverse companies.
Last-ditch effort to save Brexit trade talks from failure
British and EU negotiators embarked on probably their final two-day scramble to secure a post-Brexit trade deal Sunday, after failing for eight months to reach agreement. David Frost and Michel Barnier took up from where they left off in EU headquarters in Brussels, ending a two-day pause after a fruitless week of late-night wrangling in London.
Leverage is very key today. More money piling in. Debt is accelerating. National debt, personal debt, mortgage, [credit] card. The Big Short is certainly here yet again.
- The Money GPS: The Broken Economy Leaving Millions Without A Job! Economic Crisis or Opportunity?
- The Money GPS: BIS Central Banker Admits EPIC Level Crisis Is the Most Likely Result of Global Mass QE
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
UNEMPLOYMENT RATE 6.7%.HAHAHAHAHA!.These people are hilarious! Good stuff. Thought you would enjoy a laugh in these dark times.. pic.twitter.com/hjXYiX3Y4a
JANET YELLEN MIGHT BE BACK. Anyone suggesting government took over the Fed and not the other way around needs to wake up. Fed gained more control. Even Bloomberg admits it. The revolving door and the control over the public is very evident to those paying attention. #janetyellen pic.twitter.com/2lHmrIHw0T
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
