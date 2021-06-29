We printed a piece a few days ago, entitled “This is what a great military does: they pray to God.” Of course, we highlighted Russia, in her continuing embrace of traditional and Christian values, as reflected in the Divine Liturgy being served in the new and massive cathedral built for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Well, what is the formerly greatest military on earth doing? Apparently, if General Mark Miller is representing the true direction of leadership for American forces, the American soldier is learning to be woke, racist against white people within its own ranks (leading to unpleasant situations on the battlefield and victory for any enemy force), and it is encouraging aberrant sex to be accepted among the ranks of men who ought to be concentrating on fighting and defeating the enemy.

To be fair, maybe the Pink Brigades think they are doing precisely that – they are, after all, very focused on identifying “white rage” and they are really interested in “equity”, though one wonders, for whom would this equity be? The soldiers themselves? Men, women, black, brown, white, pink with purple polka-dots?

Of course, not a peep about prayer to God. Not at all. Being woke and being Christian are, after all, mutually exclusive. It is not possible to be both.

This is really sad. The United States of America is not perfect, but for most of her history she has been the Great Experiment and the envy of the world. Living outside the USA now, I see this reflected still in the “import” culture of Russia and other places. If it is like America, it is cool!

However, it seems unlikely that this image can be sustained when compared against American leadership and attitudes of that leadership.

Writing personally, believe me folks, Most of us as Americans are not really interested in the Pink Brigade. We do love God and we love real men and real women, and we are not racists. Not at all.

But we have also been complacent in our own contentment about this and in that complacence, we have allowed woke people to take over the positions of power and authority in our land. We even elected them, because we didn’t think it was real. We are learning that we were deluded.

But in the meantime, while we slowly pull our heads out of you-know-where, our country is weak. It might not even be able to stand up to an attack, because while the enemy is hurling bombs and bullets at us, our soldiers will be saddled with leaders who think that the bullets ought to be painted pink and anointed with lemon juice before anyone puts them into a gun…

…and shoots his or her neighboring soldier because of the need to eliminate “white, Christian rage.”

