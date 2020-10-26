Unemployment MUCH Worse Than Claimed as We Enter Phase 2 of the Recession!

In any country, in any city, you will find inequality. Some areas are more obvious than others. Today, we are seeing a growing gap in between those who have it all, and those who have nothing. Prosperity is an essential component of a healthy economy. If people are feeling confident, they will save, spend, and invest. If they’re unsure, their decisions will be short term, and done out of fear and survival. A strong middle class is what is needed.
Coronavirus is exacerbating economic inequality in the U.S.
Inequality has been building for decades in the U.S., but experts say the pandemic ‘ripped it open’
Welcome to the Covid Economy, CNBC Make It’s deep dive into how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting all areas of our lives, from to housing, health care to small business . We’re focusing on North Carolina, a swing state that has seen rapid economic growth – and growing inequality – since the last recession to learn how residents are weathering the economic consequences of this once-in-a-lifetime health crisis.
Herd Mentality
Here in the U.S., I estimate that the actual number of people infected by SARS-CoV-2 to-date is currently just over four times the number of reported cases. Actual cases are undercounted partly because, based on very large-scale, unbiased testing, roughly 45% of people who acquire SARS-CoV-2 infection are asymptomatic.
Furloughed Jobs Disguise The Eurozone Employment Crisis – Analysis
By Daniel Lacalle* The United States jobs recovery slowed down slightly in September, but the employment recovery is still faster than in most comparable economies. The jobs report showed a healthy 661,000 gain in nonfarm payrolls last month. Much of the difference with consensus came from shifts in government payrolls, which fell 216,000 in September.
Back-to-back, the NBER is likely to call it one big recession. Europe may call it two. Short-term, I expect more silly US decoupling theories. Some claim the US recession is already over. If so, it was the most uneven recovery in history.
1. Back-to-back, the NBER is likely to call it one big recession. Europe may call it two.2. Short-term, I expect more silly US decoupling theories.3. Some claim the US recession is already over. If so, it was the most uneven recovery in history. https://t.co/UKgvB4ikJo
College-Age Americans Face Permanent Hit With Few Job Prospects
Bloomberg 2 days ago Craig Torres, Catarina Saraiva and Gufeng Ren (Bloomberg) — America’s youngest workers started the year with a rare opportunity to slingshot their careers in the hottest job market in decades. They’ll end 2020 facing some of the nation’s bleakest employment prospects and the most volatile job market ever for recent college graduates.
COVID-19 Kills Sovereign Wealth Funds Appetite for US Direct Real Estate Investing
Direct Sovereign Wealth Fund Transactions – U.S. Real Estate Sector Data: SWFI.com (SWFI Asset Owner Terminal) Filter: Sovereign Wealth Funds. Type: Deal, New Security Issue, Open Market. No fund commitments. Sector: Real Estate. Country: United States NOTE: For Logistics, included Industrial REITs. 2020 data is ongoing.
Fitch Downgrades WeWork to 'CCC'
The financial system has been dealing with considerable issues. We have seen more retail and institutional investors trying to attract yield and higher returns. They are buying stocks, buying equities, buying ETF’s.
The fact is that we’re unable to determine what the future has in store, except that taxes will likely be higher and we’ll get less from it. We know what those in charge are up to and they refuse to pay the price for their actions. People love a good rally. They love the Bread and Circus. The majority will always be fooled by the suits and ties. Do you know anyone that is walking straight into a brick wall and refuses to listen to you?
