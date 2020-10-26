in Links, Latest

15 Artsakh War Myths Perpetuated By Mainstream Media | Countercurrents

50 Views

Visit Direct Link

When geopolitical power, malignant governance, military might and petroleum wealth determine the political pecking order, being a landlocked country on the right side of history is a minor detail.  It is through this lens that global citizens may observe the tiny besieged Republic of Armenia fighting for its survival alone against neighboring aggressors, ISIS, civilian bombings, foreign actors provoking instability[Read More…]

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

TurkeyNATOAzerbaijanArmeniafake newsartsakhmedia disinformation

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Unemployment MUCH Worse Than Claimed as We Enter Phase 2 of the Recession!