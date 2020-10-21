in Latest, News

Spike in Boycotts of Turkish Goods and Services; Consumers Cite Warmongering as Cause

Six days into the renewed attacks by the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Israeli axis on Armenia and Artsakh, many countries have come forward to denounce the warmongers. But none of these condemning nations has yet to put any meaningful actions behind its words. Consequently, everyday people who have stakes in the conflict-or are simply upholding their values-are imposing their own sanctions upon these rogue states.

