Armenia & Azerbaijan stalemate. Aliyev warns Putin. Erdogan lashes out at Macron
The Duran: Episode 715.
Armenia, Azerbaijan blame each other for continuation of the conflict as Aliyev warns Moscow not to get involved. Fighting has continued on Sunday between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh with both sides blaming each other for blocking a peaceful settlement to the conflict.
