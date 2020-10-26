Second Term Trump plans to fire CIA Haspel and FBI Wray

*****News Topic 116*****
Trump plans to fire heads of FBI, CIA and Pentagon if he wins re-election.
If President Trump wins re-election,he’ll move to immediately fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and also expects to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, two people who’ve discussed these officials’ fates with the president tell Axios. The big picture: The list of planned replacements is much longer, but these are Trump’s priorities, starting with Wray.
Great news, great reporting Alex.
These were two more appointments Trump should never have made in the first place. If he wins and is sincere in his intention at least to scale back US involvement in foreign conflicts, he must get rid of all the warmongers he appointed in his first term. “Bloody” Gina would be indicted at the Hague for war crimes in an ideal world.