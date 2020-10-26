in Latest, Video

Second Term Trump plans to fire CIA Haspel and FBI Wray

Trump plans to fire heads of FBI, CIA and Pentagon if he wins re-election.

If President Trump wins re-election,he’ll move to immediately fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and also expects to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, two people who’ve discussed these officials’ fates with the president tell Axios. The big picture: The list of planned replacements is much longer, but these are Trump’s priorities, starting with Wray.

Victor
Victor
October 26, 2020

Great news, great reporting Alex.

Cilcoffin
Cilcoffin
October 26, 2020

These were two more appointments Trump should never have made in the first place. If he wins and is sincere in his intention at least to scale back US involvement in foreign conflicts, he must get rid of all the warmongers he appointed in his first term. “Bloody” Gina would be indicted at the Hague for war crimes in an ideal world.

