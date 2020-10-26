Biden mixes up Trump with George W. Bush, in latest gaffe

*****News Topic 117*****
Trump slams Biden after he ‘couldn’t remember’ his name and mistakes president for GEORGE BUSH.
DONALD Trump has mocked Joe Biden after he “couldn’t remember” his name and mistook the president for George Bush. The 77-year-old was speaking to supporters at a virtual concert on Sunday as he continues to shun large rallies over coronavirus fears.
And some people want to trust this man with the “big red button”!?!