Biden mixes up Trump with George W. Bush, in latest gaffe

Trump slams Biden after he ‘couldn’t remember’ his name and mistakes president for GEORGE BUSH.

Trump mocks Joe Biden after he mistakes president for Georgw Bush

DONALD Trump has mocked Joe Biden after he “couldn’t remember” his name and mistook the president for George Bush. The 77-year-old was speaking to supporters at a virtual concert on Sunday as he continues to shun large rallies over coronavirus fears.

Roger
Roger
October 26, 2020

And some people want to trust this man with the “big red button”!?!

