Town Halls as you would expect. Softballs for Biden, hardballs for Trump.

Voter-registration patterns give Trump an edge invisible to polls: JPMorgan.
The 2020 presidential race may be closer than the polls suggest, according to an analysis of voter registration trends by JPMorgan Chase. Changes in the number of voters registered to each of the major parties have proven to be a significant variable in election outcomes in the past, according to strategists at the New York-based bank, which analyzed trends in some of the battleground states that will be crucial to an electoral college victory.
