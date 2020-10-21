Debate Commission last minute rule changes protect Biden from Trump

****News Topic 103*****
Trump Adviser Says Debate Commission May ‘Shut Mic Off’ As Foreign Policy Suddenly Dropped From Topics.
Commission Changes Rules To Mute Microphones During Next Debate; Trump “Remains Committed” To Debate
Update (2050ET): According to the Trump Campaign, the president remains committed to the debate, regardless of the rule change. Trump campaign statement on debate commission rule changes “President Trump is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate.
