in Latest, Video

Boris Johnson’s three-tier system & circuit breakers, risk breaking economy

50 Views 3 Comments

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Boris JohnsonThe DuranUK lockdown

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SteveK9
SteveK9
October 21, 2020

Massive ramp up? On an average day in the UK, 2,575 people die … every day. Try looking this up and get some perspective. Deaths assigned to Covid recently in the UK have been ~150. Average age is over 80.

0
Reply
David Bowlas
David Bowlas
October 21, 2020

All the ones who I have heard saying Johnson is doing great and a very hard job. Are in fact ”the ones on a pension” ”the elites” ”the ones still working” ”the ones on furlough” A lot of NHS because they are still drawing a good wage despite the propaganda” ”and finally – idiots” oops forgot!!! and the majority of MPs in all camps because we have a one party system – like it or not.

0
Reply

Debate Commission last minute rule changes protect Biden from Trump

WaPo BLASTS Hunter’s Ukraine deal…in 2014 when they wanted Hillary as POTUS