Trump DOMINATES Early Voting as Biden HIDES In His BASEMENT!!!

As voting begins across the country, Trump is DOMINATING the Early Vote as Joe Biden HIDES in his BASEMENT! In this video, we’re going to take a look at the latest polls, we’re going to get a snapshot of where with votes cast particularly in the swing states, and why we really are seeing what is perhaps the beginning of groundswell that will put President Trump over the top on November 3rd; you are not going to want to miss this!
TheDuran is focusing all its coverage on the US and its boring, dysfuntional politics. Why not focus on more on Syria, Iran, Eastern Europe, Russia, China and US/Nato’s strategies to these areas?