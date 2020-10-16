THIS Shows Financial System Falling Apart Despite Mega Stimulus! Market Mania Fragility

source

Money printing is never a solution. Even the Fed knows this. However, it does a great job of devaluing the currency. You see, you can print money, you can expand the balance sheet, you can buy assets, but you cannot force people and businesses to use the money. The only way to do this is to give incentive[s]. The book Freak[o]nomics is a simple and easy to read look into how incentives work in the real world. As people are forced into consumption, spending, and forgoing savings, asset bubbles appear, and a crisis becomes more exaggerated. This is where we’re at today.

Velocity of M2 Money Stock (M2V)

Velocity of M2 Money Stock Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Release: Money Velocity Units: Frequency: Notes: Calculated as the ratio of quarterly nominal GDP to the quarterly average of M2 money stock. The velocity of money is the frequency at which one unit of currency is used to purchase domestically- produced goods and services within a given time period.

Stock lenders wince as hedge funds lose their shorts

Stock lenders wince as hedge funds lose their shorts SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Short selling has declined this year as hedge funds ditch bets against a relentless, stimulus-driven stock market rally, prompting a drop in income for asset managers and brokers involved in such trades. Figures from research firm DataLend showed stock lenders’ revenue tumbled almost 15% in the year to Sept.

Technically Speaking: COT – Everyone's Back In The Pool: Q3-2020

Technically Speaking: COT – Everyone’s Back In The Pool: Q3-2020 – RIA As discussed in Hopes Of More Stimulus, the market has rebounded following the September decline. Unfortunately, the market has again gotten quite ahead of the fundamentals as money continues to chase performance. In the Q3-2020 review of the Commitment Of Traders report (COT,) we can see how positioning has moved back towards extremes.

Economic Tracker

The Economic Tracker Explore the Opportunity Insights real-time Economic Tracker

AMC Theatres Says Cash Resources to Be "Largely Depleted" by End of 2020 or Early 2021

AMC Theatres Says Cash Resources to Be “Largely Depleted” by End of 2020 or Early 2021 Movie theater giant AMC Theatres said on Tuesday that its “existing cash resources would be largely depleted by the end of 2020 or early 2021” if current trends persist. Thereafter, to meet its financial obligations “as they become due, the company will require additional sources of liquidity or increases in attendance levels,” it said, adding: “The required amounts of additional liquidity are expected to be material.”

Encore at Wynn Las Vegas changes operating hours due to low demand

Encore at Wynn Las Vegas changes operating hours due to low demand LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Beginning Oct. 19, Encore at Wynn Las Vegas will alter its operating hours due to low demand. The resort closed at noon on Monday, and will reopen at 2 p.m. every Thursday. Encore will operate on a five-day, four-night schedule “until consumer demand for Las Vegas increases,” Wynn announced Tuesday.

Exclusive: America's true unemployment rate

Exclusive: America’s true unemployment rate A person who is looking for a full-time job that pays a living wage – but who can’t find one – is unemployed. If you accept that definition, the true unemployment rate in the U.S. is a stunning 26.1%, according to an important new dataset shared exclusively with “Axios on HBO.”

No shame: Illinois set to borrow from Fed's "lender of last resort" facility a second time.

No shame: Illinois set to borrow from Fed’s “lender of last resort” facility a second time. – Wirepoints | Wirepoints By: Ted Dabrowski Illinois is set to borrow several billion from the Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Fund (MLF) for a second time if a new U.S. stimulus package and a scheme for Illinois don’t come through, according to progressive tax hike comments from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

A Long, Uneven and Uncertain Ascent

A Long, Uneven and Uncertain Ascent By Gita Gopinath عربي, 中文, Español, Français, 日本語, Português, Русский The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread with over 1 million lives tragically lost so far. Living with the novel coronavirus has been a challenge like no other, but the world is adapting. As a result of eased lockdowns and

Which is more dangerous, a gun or a swimming pool? Which should be feared more: snakes or french fries? Why do sumo wrestlers cheat? In this groundbreaking book, leading economist Steven Levitt—Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago and winner of the American Economic Association’s John Bates Clark medal for the economist under 40 who has made the greatest contribution to the discipline—reveals that the answers. Joined by acclaimed author and podcast host Stephen J. Dubner, Levitt presents a brilliant—and brilliantly entertaining—account of how incentives of the most hidden sort drive behavior in ways that turn conventional wisdom on its head.

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means. The stock market continues to accelerate, keeps rising. These tech stocks bought in 2020. More money, debt, cash, margin used in 2020 as a result of very low interest rates.

