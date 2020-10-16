THIS Shows Financial System Falling Apart Despite Mega Stimulus! Market Mania Fragility

Money printing is never a solution. Even the Fed knows this. However, it does a great job of devaluing the currency. You see, you can print money, you can expand the balance sheet, you can buy assets, but you cannot force people and businesses to use the money. The only way to do this is to give incentive[s]. The book Freak[o]nomics is a simple and easy to read look into how incentives work in the real world. As people are forced into consumption, spending, and forgoing savings, asset bubbles appear, and a crisis becomes more exaggerated. This is where we’re at today.
Velocity of M2 Money Stock
Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Release: Money Velocity Units: Frequency: Notes: Calculated as the ratio of quarterly nominal GDP to the quarterly average of M2 money stock. The velocity of money is the frequency at which one unit of currency is used to purchase domestically- produced goods and services within a given time period.
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Short selling has declined this year as hedge funds ditch bets against a relentless, stimulus-driven stock market rally, prompting a drop in income for asset managers and brokers involved in such trades. Figures from research firm DataLend showed stock lenders’ revenue tumbled almost 15% in the year to Sept.
Technically Speaking: COT – Everyone’s Back In The Pool: Q3-2020 – RIA
As discussed in Hopes Of More Stimulus, the market has rebounded following the September decline. Unfortunately, the market has again gotten quite ahead of the fundamentals as money continues to chase performance. In the Q3-2020 review of the Commitment Of Traders report (COT,) we can see how positioning has moved back towards extremes.
AMC Theatres Says Cash Resources to Be “Largely Depleted” by End of 2020 or Early 2021
Movie theater giant AMC Theatres said on Tuesday that its “existing cash resources would be largely depleted by the end of 2020 or early 2021” if current trends persist. Thereafter, to meet its financial obligations “as they become due, the company will require additional sources of liquidity or increases in attendance levels,” it said, adding: “The required amounts of additional liquidity are expected to be material.”
Encore at Wynn Las Vegas changes operating hours due to low demand
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Beginning Oct. 19, Encore at Wynn Las Vegas will alter its operating hours due to low demand. The resort closed at noon on Monday, and will reopen at 2 p.m. every Thursday. Encore will operate on a five-day, four-night schedule “until consumer demand for Las Vegas increases,” Wynn announced Tuesday.
Exclusive: America’s true unemployment rate
A person who is looking for a full-time job that pays a living wage – but who can’t find one – is unemployed. If you accept that definition, the true unemployment rate in the U.S. is a stunning 26.1%, according to an important new dataset shared exclusively with “Axios on HBO.”
No shame: Illinois set to borrow from Fed’s “lender of last resort” facility a second time. – Wirepoints | Wirepoints
By: Ted Dabrowski Illinois is set to borrow several billion from the Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Fund (MLF) for a second time if a new U.S. stimulus package and a scheme for Illinois don’t come through, according to progressive tax hike comments from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
A Long, Uneven and Uncertain Ascent
By Gita Gopinath عربي, 中文, Español, Français, 日本語, Português, Русский The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread with over 1 million lives tragically lost so far. Living with the novel coronavirus has been a challenge like no other, but the world is adapting. As a result of eased lockdowns and
The stock market continues to accelerate, keeps rising. These tech stocks bought in 2020. More money, debt, cash, margin used in 2020 as a result of very low interest rates.
Stimulus is easy. Give the stimulus money to people who will spend it.
That is, to the poor. They will spend it for food and clothes and shelter and maybe some transportation. They will not save a dime. It will all go to accelerate the velocity of money. In the end, it will all be spent. But the economy will get a boost and some might even find jobs. It’s worth trying.. Giving stimulus money to banks, airlines, manufacturers, and other corporations mainly annoys the poor and unemployed. it does not boost the economy.