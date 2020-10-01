U.S. Retail Bankruptcies and Store Closures Hit Record! Financial System Literally Unravelling

source

More layoffs. More store closures. More economic hardship. But it doesn’t matter because the stock market is rising, right? What a joke this has become. You can’t ignore the majority and look at the few. Most of the population inside and outside of the US are worse off today than a year ago. The stimulus isn’t working. Buying corporate bonds of Apple doesn’t fix the economy. But they stuff it down your throat. Will you take it?

Disney to lay off 28,000 employees as coronavirus slams theme park business

Disney to layoff 28,000 employees as coronavirus slams its theme park business Prolonged closures of Disney’s California-based theme parks and limited attendance at its open parks has forced the company to lay off 28,000 employees across its parks, experiences and consumer products segment.

Unfriendly skies: Airline workers brace for mass layoffs

Unfriendly skies: Airline workers brace for mass layoffs DETROIT (AP) – The worries are growing for United Airlines flight attendant Jordy Comeaux. In a few days, he’ll be among roughly 40,000 airline workers whose jobs are likely to evaporate in an industry decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. Unless Congress acts to help for a second time, United will furlough Comeaux on Thursday, cutting off his income and health insurance.

US retail bankruptcies and store closures hit record

US retail bankruptcies and store closures hit record – Baton Rouge Business Report Retail bankruptcies, liquidations and store closings in the U.S. reached records in the first half of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated industry changes, particularly the shift to online shopping, The Wall Street Journal reports. In the first six months, 18 retailers filed for chapter 11 protection, mostly concentrated in apparel and footwear, home furnishings, …

Manhattan Offices Are Nearly Empty, Threatening New York City’s Recovery – WSJ

Manhattan Offices Are Nearly Empty, Threatening New York City’s Recovery Manhattan office employees are returning to work at a slower pace than those in most other major U.S. cities, raising the risk that New York faces a more protracted and painful recovery from the coronavirus pandemic than much of the rest of the country.

Coronavirus: Movie theaters in jeopardy as studios move blockbusters to 2021

Movie theaters in jeopardy as studios move blockbusters to 2021, audiences stay home In late March, like many businesses, the film industry entered a period of forced hibernation as the U.S. went into lockdown to stem the coronavirus pandemic. With indoor cinemas closed, drive-in theaters were a lone bright spot until May, when some state governments began to loosen guidelines and permit indoor theaters to reopen to the public with limited capacity.

Gold’s Record High Gives New Life to Dollar Doomsayers – WSJ

Gold’s Record High Gives New Life to Dollar Doomsayers Can gold keep going? This year ranks as one of the best on record for investors in the precious metal, with futures prices up almost 24% for 2020 after hitting an all-time high in August.

SocGen’s maths geeks built an empire: do the sums still add up? | Financial Times

SocGen’s maths geeks built an empire: do the sums still add up? Thirty years ago, a group of maths and engineering graduates from Paris’s elite grandes écoles changed the direction of one of France’s oldest and most important banks. Under Antoine Paille, a 31-year-old software engineer, the small team was given a basement office a few streets from the Palais Garnier opera house in Paris with instructions to build a new business for Société Générale, the lender founded in the 19th century.

German Inflation Further Below Zero Bolsters Stimulus Case – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-29/german-inflation-drops-further-below-zero-as-ecb-eyes-stimulus?sref=ZEpEDN5v

Germany Says EU’s Massive Stimulus Package at Risk of Stalling – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-29/germany-says-eu-s-massive-stimulus-package-at-risk-of-stalling?srnd=fixed-income

Bailey Says BOE Hasn’t Yet Reached a Judgment on Negative Rates – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-29/bailey-says-boe-hasn-t-yet-reached-a-judgment-on-negative-rates?srnd=fixed-income

Property investment – Britain’s coming commercial property slump | Britain | The Economist

Britain’s coming commercial property slump A MONG THE assets that adorn the queen’s property portfolio are 17 provincial shopping and leisure centres. On September 18th Crown Estates, which manages the monarch’s portfolio, wrote down their value by 17%, cutting Her Majesty’s net worth by £552.5m ($700m).

Policy Makers Should Be Able to Lift Rates: Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-29/policy-makers-should-have-freedom-to-lift-rates-kaplan-says?srnd=fixed-income

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco | Commercial Banks under Persistent Negative Rates

Commercial Banks under Persistent Negative Rates Do extended periods of negative policy interest rates continue to encourage commercial bank lending? A large panel of European and Japanese banks provides evidence on the impact of negative rates over different lengths of time.

Queen to receive government ‘bailout’ to top up income after Crown Estate hit by economic slump | The Independent

Queen to receive government ‘bailout’ Boris Johnson’s government has confirmed it will top up the Queen’s income following a significant slump in the Crown Estate ‘s revenue during the coronavirus crisis. The royal family takes in rental receipts from shops in London’s Regent Street, alongside malls and retail parks around the country – but the value of its portfolio has fallen by more than £500m since the pandemic hit.

