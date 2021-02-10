in Latest, Video

Twitter Q4 earnings show user growth has stalled

Twitter Q4 earnings show user growth has stalled

Twitter User Growth Disappoints, Warns Maintaining Pandemic-Surge “Challenging”

Twitter User Growth Disappoints, Warns Maintaining Pandemic-Surge “Challenging”

Having soared over 35% in the last few weeks, expectations were apparently high for Twitter ahead of tonight’s earnings. Source: Bloomberg And Mr Dorsey disappointed those high hopes as user growth fell short of expectations… Twitter 4Q Average Monetizable Dau 192M, Est. 193.5M Other key variables were solid: Twitter 4Q Rev.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

