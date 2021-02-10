in Latest, Video

Day one of impeachment show trial was a complete disgrace

350 Views 1 Comment

Day one of impeachment show trial was a complete disgrace

The Duran: Episode 883

Trump was quite displeased with his impeachment defense team

Trump was quite displeased with his impeachment defense team

One of the people familiar with Trump’s thinking said he saw his legal team’s performance as a missed opportunity and also was annoyed by the public criticism of his attorneys. And he wasn’t the only one.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Trumpimpeachment

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
buddha9
buddha9
February 10, 2021

aren’t you the same blokes who reported that Flynn’s lawyers were pressured by unknown parties ?

0
Reply

Late Impeachment: Why Dems’ Raskin Was Wrong

Twitter Q4 earnings show user growth has stalled