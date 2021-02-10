Day one of impeachment show trial was a complete disgrace
The Duran: Episode 883
Trump was quite displeased with his impeachment defense team
Trump was quite displeased with his impeachment defense team
One of the people familiar with Trump’s thinking said he saw his legal team’s performance as a missed opportunity and also was annoyed by the public criticism of his attorneys. And he wasn’t the only one.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
aren’t you the same blokes who reported that Flynn’s lawyers were pressured by unknown parties ?