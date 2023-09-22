Biden’s Deal to Republicans: Halt Impeachment Inquiry, Or Else Government Shuts Down.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

On September 22nd, Politico bannered “Katherine Clark names the Democrats’ price to save Kevin McCarthy” and reported that the White House’s (Biden’s) list of the three demands in order for there not to be a shut-down of the U.S. Government, include that “we want them [congressional Republicans] to end this sham of an impeachment inquiry.” That’s quoting from House Democratic Whip, Representative (Massachusetts) Katherine Clark, who carries President Biden’s instructions to the U.S. House in order to get it to pass bills that the President will then sign into law (or otherwise he won’t). Republicans right now are investigating the evidence that when Vice President, Biden had received a $5 million bribe from the Ukrainian gas exploration company Burisma for the U.S. Government to force Ukraine’s government to fire its investigator into that company, which company had just placed Biden’s son Hunter Biden onto its board in order to get to bribe both Hunter and Joe to get that investigator fired by Ukraine’s government. Most of the evidence in the case comes from Hunter’s laptop computer, which Hunter had abandoned at a repair shop and never picked up, and which U.S. media (except for the Republican Party’s N.Y. Post) had pretended to be mere ‘Russian disinformation’, not authentic.

Does the President ever bluff the Congress? Yes, at least in recent times it has happened: Trump did it, and then Biden did. Lying by U.S. Presidents is now normal, even if it hadn’t been (or hadn’t so much been) previously. However, for a U.S. President to threaten a U.S. Government shut-down over a personal matter (such as that impeachment investigation into him) would probably establish a new low in ethics for the U.S. Government.

The Government shut-down deadline is currently set for Friday, September 30th. Conceivably, Biden, given a choice between either House Republicans making public yet previously undisclosed evidence that he had sold-out his public office for this or some other bribe, or else their sending to his desk a bill that complies with all three of his demands and which he then will sign into law and thus prevent such a shut-down, might make a choice; or else, there might be instead yet another Continuing Resolution (“CR”) to kick this can still farther down the road, into, perhaps some wilderness that will be hidden from the public, and which the public will only be guessing about.

