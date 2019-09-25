IG Says Trump-Ukraine Whistleblower Had ‘Bias’ In Favor Of ‘Rival Candidate’; Retains Clinton, Schumer Attorney

Via Zerohedge…

The Trump administration is set to release a document from the intelligence community inspector general which concluded that the whistleblower behind the explosive allegations against President Trump had ‘political bias’ in favor of ‘a rival candidate’ for US president, according to Fox News, citing a senior Trump administration official.

What’s more, the whistleblower has retained attorney Andrew Bakaj – who “interned for Schumer in the spring of 2001 and for Clinton in the fall of the same year,” per The Federalist.

“Attorney For Anti-Trump ‘Whistleblower’ Worked For Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer” https://t.co/yxQ5obwB6K — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019

Meanwhile, the White House has also been working as fast as possible to release the whistleblower’s complaint involving phone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Congress, “as long as it’s legally possible.”

The news came just hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi initiated a formal impeachment inquiry by alleging that the administration was hiding the complaint. The senior administration official told Fox News that the White House had nothing to hide, that there has been no wrongdoing, and that the White House’s general position has been that it will make everything possible available to Congress or the public regarding Trump’s conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the complaint to the intelligence community’s inspector general. A source familiar with the matter told Fox News this week that the whistleblower had no firsthand knowledge of Trump’s July call with Zelensky. Trump vowed earlier Tuesday to release a “complete” transcript of the call by Wednesday. –Fox News

On Friday, Trump described the whistleblower as ‘partisan,’ and that he had a “totally appropriate conversation” with Zelensky – warning the press that they’re making a giant mistake.

“You know the press has had a very bad week with Justice Kavanaugh and all those ridiculous charges, and all of the mistakes made at the New York Times and other places,” said Trum, adding: “You’ve had a very bad week, and this will be better than all of ’em, this is another one. So keep playing it out because you’re gonna look really bad when it falls, and I guess I’m about 22 and 0 and I’ll keep it that way.

“…keep asking questions and building it up as big as possible so you can have a bigger downfall.”

According to the senior Trump admin official there are a “few words” in the transcript which may raise eyebrows, however it is nowhere near the quid pro quo, pressure tactics or threats that Democrats and the MSM have suggested.

Throwing a wrench in the gears of ‘justice’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday went against her better judgement and launched a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump – specifically charging that the administration violated the law by refusing to turn over the whistleblower complaint.

“Today, I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. I’m directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella … The president must be held accountable,” Pelosi said in a press conference.

Other prominent Democrats also seemingly said Trump should be impeached no matter what. “The president has committed several impeachable offenses,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told reporters after Pelosi’s remarks on impeachment. In another indication that Democrats were apparently hedging their bets on the Ukraine matter, Ocasio-Cortez said alleged Emoluments Clause violations by the president could be included in prospective articles of impeachment. Republicans said the move would prove to be a major political mistake. “It is a colossal error,” Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn told Fox News just prior to Pelosi’s comments. “And, I’m kind of surprised that Speaker Pelosi, as shrewd as she is, would let it get to this point.” Swing district Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., acknowledged to Fox News that supporting the impeachment inquiry “could” affect her electorally, but she maintained that Trump voters in her district “understand,” and that Trump crossed a red line. –Fox News

While taking great pains not to discuss Biden’s alleged malfeasance in Ukraine, Democrats have also latched onto the Trump administration’s decision to pause $391 million in military aid to Ukraine about a week before the call between the two world leaders – suggesting that Trump threatened to withhold it unless they investigated claims that Biden abused his position as US Vice President to benefit his son, Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company which was under investigation. The elder Biden openly bragged about threatening to withhold $1 billion in US loan guarantees unless then-President Petro Poroshenko fired his head prosecutor, General Viktor Shokin