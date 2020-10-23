Total System Leverage Now Record High Creating SUPER Bubble That CAN’T Be Reversed!

Today, we are encountering an unimaginable state. All previous attempts to fix the financial system have been very straightforward: Lower interest rates and print money. The government [would] simply fill in gaps wherever they could and eventually the recovery would be back to normal. Since the Financial Crisis, clearly that didn’t happen. In fact today it is very obvious what a flawed method this really is. They’ve exhausted all options. Except of course, confetti currency. Are you ready?
Federal Reserve debates tougher regulation to prevent asset bubbles | Financial Times
Federal Reserve debates tougher regulation to prevent asset bubbles
Senior Federal Reserve officials are calling for tougher financial regulation to prevent the US central bank’s low interest-rate policies from giving rise to excessive risk-taking and asset bubbles in the markets. The push reflects concerns that the Fed’s ultra-loose monetary policy for struggling families and businesses risks becoming a double-edge sword, encouraging behaviour detrimental to economic recovery and creating pressure for additional bailouts.
Zombie-Companies-101520.png (1099×458)
No Title
No Description
Zombie-Companies.png (726×539)
No Title
No Description
Total-System-leverage-SP500-101020.png (716×490)
No Title
No Description
SP500-FedBalance-Sheet.png (630×354)
No Title
No Description
Total-System-Leveage-GDP-070720-1.png (718×494)
No Title
No Description
Japan-BOJ-GDP-Rates-090220.png (1071×563)
No Title
No Description
GDP-Debt-GrowthByCycle-041420.png (989×539)
No Title
No Description
These Are the World’s Best (And Worst) Pension Systems in 2020 – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-19/these-are-the-world-s-best-and-worst-pension-systems-in-2020
Miso Robotics Flippy robot on sale for $30,0000 – Business Insider
Flippy, the $30,000 automated robot fast-food cook, is now for sale with ‘demand through the roof’ – see how it grills burgers and fries onion rings
Miso Robotics’ kitchen robot, Flippy, just became available to purchase for $30,000. Flippy can cook 19 items, including burgers and hash browns. Flippy works as a kitchen assistant, moving along a rail. Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Smoothie-making bot at Walmart signals the rise of the robot fast-food worker
Smoothie-making bot at Walmart signals the rise of the robot fast-food worker
You know that robots are going mainstream when they pop up in Walmart. That was the case for startup Blendid which debuted its fourth Bay Area location at the Fremont Walmart in California this week. The kiosk, open seven days a week, allows customers to place contactless orders for a 12-ounce smoothie, which will then be whipped up by an on-site autonomous robot.
HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
The financial system is moving in an interesting direction here in 2020. Many have begun to ask which tech stocks should [I] buy. Others have said tech stocks or [ETF]s. Passive investing has increased in popularity and will surpass active investing.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »