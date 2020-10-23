Total System Leverage Now Record High Creating SUPER Bubble That CAN’T Be Reversed!

source

Today, we are encountering an unimaginable state. All previous attempts to fix the financial system have been very straightforward: Lower interest rates and print money. The government [would] simply fill in gaps wherever they could and eventually the recovery would be back to normal. Since the Financial Crisis, clearly that didn’t happen. In fact today it is very obvious what a flawed method this really is. They’ve exhausted all options. Except of course, confetti currency. Are you ready?

Federal Reserve debates tougher regulation to prevent asset bubbles | Financial Times

Federal Reserve debates tougher regulation to prevent asset bubbles Senior Federal Reserve officials are calling for tougher financial regulation to prevent the US central bank’s low interest-rate policies from giving rise to excessive risk-taking and asset bubbles in the markets. The push reflects concerns that the Fed’s ultra-loose monetary policy for struggling families and businesses risks becoming a double-edge sword, encouraging behaviour detrimental to economic recovery and creating pressure for additional bailouts.

The Money GPS Easy eCourse

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means. The financial system is moving in an interesting direction here in 2020. Many have begun to ask which tech stocks should [I] buy. Others have said tech stocks or [ETF]s. Passive investing has increased in popularity and will surpass active investing.

