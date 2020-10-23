What Is The Atlantic?

Apart from a rather large stretch of water between North America and Europe, it is a magazine first published way back in 1857. Its four founders included man of letters Ralph Waldo Emerson and the poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. With those two heavyweights, it was unsurprisingly primarily a literary magazine.

Based initially in Boston, it is now published from Washington and is clearly part of what has been called the Eastern Liberal Establishment. In 2017, it was acquired by Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of the much loved cyber giant Steve Jobs. One of the richest women in the world, she is said to be a philanthropist, and has a track record as such. She is believed to be a staunch opponent of Donald Trump, and there is certainly no love lost on his part. It remains to be seen how much control she has over the magazine, but from a perusal of it content it is clear its contributors drank the Kool-Aid long before she came on board, and its Editor Jeffrey Goldberg (pictured above with Barack Obama) makes no secret of his hatred of the President.

It was The Atlantic that using unnamed (ie imaginary) sources, claimed Donald Trump alluded to America’s military personnel and its war dead as “suckers” and losers” two years ago. This was actually an embellishment of a specious claim made at the time, but the mainstream media have short memories. Trump was in France where he was expected to visit a military cemetery, but this visit was cancelled for logistical reasons – in particular the atrocious weather that would have made the security operation a nightmare. Instead of this, the world was told Trump had cancelled the visit because he didn’t want to mess up his hair.

The new version, expounded by The Atlantic was pounced on by Joe Biden and Michelle Obama. Biden said his son wasn’t a sucker. Sorry Joe, but the extant one is. Michelle Obama exuded class as First Lady, but since then she has lost not only her class but her appeal. Her prolix video endorsement of Biden, which was mostly a rant against Trump, was so full of lies and distortions that it attracted widespread parody.

Trump was also said to have insulted John McCain, as he may well have done, because McCain was involved in the distribution of the ludicrous Steele dossier. He was also a war-monger; had he rather than Obama won the 2008 election, who knows what would have happened in the Middle East? If Obama deserves any credit at all for his two spells as President, keeping McCain out of the White House is top of the list.

The latest offering from The Atlantic, by Franklin Foer, is the claim that Trump is waging psychological warfare against Joe Biden over the latter’s son, Hunter. That story didn’t age well! According to Foer, Hunter is “recovering from addiction”. Recovering implies an effort to resist; the latest, damning evidence about Hunter Biden paints a portrait of a man who returns to his addiction like a dog to its vomit.

An article published October 20 says Trump is a threat to “our collective existence”.

Trump wants to restrict immigration into the United States. His opponents want open borders, ie to abolish the nation. It is Trump-haters not Trump supporters who have been tearing down statues across the nation, setting its cities alight, attacking the police, and murdering innocent people.

He wants to end foreign wars, and unusually for a President, he hasn’t started any.

The people behind The Atlantic don’t live only in the Liberal Establishment, but in ivory towers. They may not be as far off the planet as ANTIFA or Black Lives Matter, but they have zero credibility in the real world.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report