Dem loss may lead to more extreme actions against President Trump [Video]

Anyone following the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump knows that there is a very large group of angry liberals, globalists, deep-staters and Democrats (and not a few “RINO” Republicans) who really, really, really wish Mr. Trump would go away. Permanently.

The hopes of him doing so in the Compleat Fake Impeachment Inquiry and Trial appear to be diminishing (though the author notes that anything can happen, even now). It looks most likely that President Trump will be acquitted from the latest attempt to remove him from office, that being done through a surprisingly poorly-prepared and spurious impeachment process, the first of its kind in the 238-year history of the United States.

This impeachment inquiry and trial will not be forgotten, but they may be overshadowed in the near future, as it seems a very likely proposition that someone will try to do the next thing to get rid of President Trump, and that is likely to be an assassination attempt.

This seems perhaps “too extreme to print.” God forbid that this piece should inspire someone to think this is a good idea. It isn’t. It would almost certainly propel the US into a very nasty civil war which would not go well for the elites on the coasts. Like the Compleat Fake Impeachment Inquiry, only a fool would think that the liberals and globalists in such a conflict could possibly defeat the farmers and the suppliers of fuel and food of all kinds.

That does not seem to matter though to the Democrats, all the way up to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

According to a piece run Friday on Fox News’ website, Nancy Pelosi stated the following:

“He will not be acquitted,” Pelosi insisted during her weekly news conference, according to Politico. “You cannot be acquitted if you don’t have a trial. You don’t have a trial if you don’t have witnesses and documentation and all of that. Does the president know right from wrong? I don’t think so.”

She went further, attacking the legal team assembled to defend the President from the Democrat accusations:

Pelosi also accused other Trump allies of attempting “to dismantle the Constitution” in order to shield the president from conviction and removal from office over two articles of impeachment that the Democrat-controlled House approved in December. “Some of them are even lawyers,” Pelosi said. “Imagine that you would say — ever, of any president, no matter who he or she is or whatever party — if the president thinks that his or her presidency … is good for the country, then any action is justified — including encouraging a foreign government to have an impact on our elections.” “[That] is exactly what our Founders were opposed to — and they feared,” she added, according to The Hill. “I don’t think they made the case. I think they disgraced themselves terribly in terms of their violation of what our Constitution is about and what a president’s behavior should be.”

However, this is all almost certainly a spin job, predicated on the (justifiable) belief that not enough people watched the Trump defense team’s arguments, particularly those of Alan Dershowitz and Jay Sekulow, during their allotted time to speak at the Senate proceedings.

The problem is that Dershowitz’ arguments especially show the weakness of the impeachment articles as they stand, and his research was absolutely sound and strictly Constitutionalist. Anyone wanting to listen to his talk may follow this link to my other recent newspiece on this subject. It is over an hour long, and it is very well-worth listening to.

The further problem is that there has never been any proof of the President committing a “high crime or misdemeanor”, or treason or bribery, which are the four qualifying criteria for an impeachment. As we have shown here on the Duran repeatedly, the Democrats and their secularist, globalist, liberal allies have simply run up against a properly elected President who disagrees with their world view, and who has taken major steps at smashing the globalist dream, all because he promised those who voted for him that he would do so.

It is not just Nancy Pelosi, of course. Adam Schiff, that Democrat teller of exceedingly tall tales from California, has still not either presented his “facts” nor given up on the idea that Russia did something to the US election to get Trump elected. See for yourself: This was last week.

He topped this just a day ago by what is shown here:

At any rate, President Trump appears to be heading for the most significant vindication of his presidential career, and this appears to be sending the Democrats into their most irrational conniptions yet. It makes no sense for Nancy Pelosi to actually believe her own words, unless the poor woman is so deluded that she cannot accept any solution other than the one in which she wins.

This delusion is not new among the Democrats, but it is virulently strong now because for decades the Democrats almost always beat the Republicans in any political game the Dems tried to play. Trump, and now more GOP senators and representatives, are standing up to the Democrat manipulations of the law, and like spoiled babies, or really more like spoiled cannabis-using teenagers, the Democrats are slow to realize that they are losing because they are doing it wrong.

However, it is extremely unlikely that the acquittal, should it become reality, will actually serve as a wake-up call that the Democrat party ought to rethink its activity. Its present behavior suggests that they will move towards more radical means of trying to get rid of Trump. They will not have much time in which to carry out said means, either, because if the GOP is clever enough, their political advertising will simply show what the Democrat crazies have been up to and probably ask American voters, “Are these the kind of people you want in DC?” It is a piece of cake with such a message.

This is what leads one to wonder if assassination is the next step. Assassination would be, as I stated before, completely irrational in this situation. The President would be facing this over policy differences. There is no oppression of anyone in the US, there is only Trump handing the Dems’ heads to them with win after win. Plus, there is plenty of evidence to show that assassination attempts have already been tried and foiled against this president. See here for more information about a very odd set of coincidences that happened with Pelosi and Trump only last year.

When you get people utterly unable to accept reality in powerful positions, you usually get a disaster. We may never hear of any assassination attempt officially, but it is doubtless that the Secret Service is already on this, because the insanity of very powerful opposing politicians has gone way beyond the point of mere disagreement about policy. It has reached into the Third Reach of the Unknown, in that now the opposition is simply, and unequivocally, crazed.

