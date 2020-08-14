in Latest, Video

Liberal Explains Why They Are Voting For Trump, The Democrats Are NOT Liberal Anymore

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

LiberalsTrumpDemocratsTimcast

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Americans Can’t Pay Debt and Bills! Surging Delinquencies in Financial Crisis Part 2!

Letters From Melbourne, a ‘Ghost Town Police State’ Under Brutal Covid Lockdown