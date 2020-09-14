in Latest, Video

How To MAKE MONEY and PROTECT WEALTH With Sound Investing Principles. Recession or Not

Sound investment principles. Everyone should be taught the basics as they’re growing up. We won’t learn in school. Much of which is in my books, but I’ve come to realize, the public doesn’t read and sadly, many can’t read. Hopefully those of us who are aware of financial education will pass it on to who we can. The more people who are awake to it, the better we’ll be.

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.The financial system is a complex system designed to keep those from understanding. Equities have seen more inflow of cash, money, currency. With interest rates at low levels, people are putting more into it more than they otherwise would have.

Dewey Fernfield
Dewey Fernfield
Author
September 14, 2020

What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »

