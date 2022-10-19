Candace Owens And The Greatest Lie Ever Sold (1)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Candace Owens has become something of a hate figure for America’s lunatic left, indeed the hate goes well beyond that; Dave Chappelle doesn’t think much of her, and he can hardly be called a leftist.

In 2007, when she was a 17 year old high school student, a group of white teens at her school left obscene messages on her phone. One of the perpetrators was the son of the Mayor. In September 2005, she had been attacked by three girls, again with an apparent racial motive, but the real motive appears to have been that Owens was thought to have been sleeping with the boyfriend of one of them. Whether or not that was true, she would eventually find herself an alpha white boy; her husband is the son of an English aristocrat.

That being said, while race is important to most people, though few will admit it, it isn’t everything, something of which Owens is acutely aware. She took the 2007 incident in her stride putting it down to the actions of stupid boys rather than nascent Ku Klux Klan members. Clearly she realises that whatever race problems society has seem always to be made worse by government intervention, usually under pressure from race hustlers.

Black Americans have problems that at the end of the day are much the same as white Americans or Indians, Chinese, people the world over. At the moment, these problems are primarily financial, caused by the now hopefully gone forever lockdowns and bad economic policies. But American blacks also have an enormous crime problem, in particular a murder problem. If you don’t believe that, check out the Gun Memorial.

Appalling though these murder statistics may be, most thoughtful Americans regard gun violence as a trade-off. How would you like it if only Joe Biden and his goons had guns?

George Floyd did not die through gun violence, he died either from a police officer kneeling on his neck for over eight minutes, or from a drug overdose, or a combination of both.

The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd And The Rise Of BLM opens with excellent quality CCTV footage of Floyd attempting to pass a fake $20 bill in a Minneapolis shop, the police called to the scene, and of his arrest. Interestingly, Derek Chauvin, the man (falsely) convicted of Floyd’s murder, wasn’t one of the first officers on the scene.

It shifts quickly to riot scenes in Minneapolis then across the nation, then across the world. Owens visits Floyd’s last address, a spacious, quality house where he rented a room. He appears to have been genuinely religious. He met one of his housemates (landlord) in rehab.

Floyd’s family never collected his personal possessions, she was told.

Next, she references Aracely Henriquez who was the victim of a home invasion robbery in 2007. Floyd was one of her attackers. She goes through Floyd’s extensive criminal record and his 2019 arrest. An objective view of George Floyd can be found here. In short, as a teenager he was a promising athlete who trashed his life through his addiction to cocaine, but unlike Hunter Biden there was no Big Guy to bail him out.

Derek Chauvin’s mother declined to speak to Owens on legal advice, something she couldn’t understand. What good has keeping her mouth shut done her son? Chauvin didn’t take the stand at his trial; it remains to be seen if it would have done any good because the jury was hardly likely to acquit with a lynch mob outside.

Two former colleagues of Chauvin agreed to sit down with her. We are shown intermittent excerpts from the criminal trial. We see and hear evidence that Chauvin knelt primarily on Floyd’s shoulder rather than on his neck, also that Floyd was high on fentanyl at the time. This isn’t entirely convincing, but something nobody ever seems to have noticed is that although Floyd kept saying “I can’t breathe” – something he said before he was taken out of the police vehicle, one thing he never said was “Get off my neck”. Again, what good would this do now?

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report