The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Push for Liz Truss to resign. Economic crisis in France deepens
The Duran: Episode 1412
Your first wording on headliner should read Putsch.. a very British coup de tat indeed .
Another “Let them eat cake” moment for France. Will heads roll?
Democracy is rule by the 51% most intelligent,
which is always the 51% most wealthy.
I understand Alexander is not for the mini budget, I presume he is against the part that helps households being able to manage their rising prices, which are no fault of the public.
For sure there are some folk waving the Ukie flag but that shouldn’t be held against the whole of the people of the UK.