in Latest, Video

Big Kherson battle. Surovikin interview. Deindustrialization ramps up. Elensky book deal. U/1

864 Views 23 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Big Kherson battle. Surovikin interview. Deindustrialization ramps up. Elensky book deal. U/1
Topic 740

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

23 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anna Cornelia
Anna Cornelia
October 19, 2022

Oh good. Another book to join the pointless pile in the bookshops, alongside Liz Truss’ memoirs, Matt Hancock’s self pat on the back for screwing up the pandemic management in the UK and Prince Harry’s Whineathon blockbuster on the Royal Family. Some people are going to get some fun Christmas presents this year.

2
Reply
Tom
Tom
October 19, 2022

NATO believes their own shit. The leadership in Russia isnt only Putin.

1
Reply

Push for Liz Truss to resign. Economic crisis in France deepens

Russia Building Defences in Kherson, Evacuating Civilians, Advancing in Kharkov and Bakhmut; UK Defence Chief Dashes to Washington