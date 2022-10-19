Candace Owens And The Greatest Lie Ever Sold (2)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Next, Owens moves on to Black Lives Matter. They and their fellow travellers picketed the home of a journalist then progressed to riots on a national scale. Riots, looting, and murder. And of course, this was all about so-called racism. Or was it? In August 2016, a white man named Tony Timpa died in broadly similar circumstances to George Floyd. There were no riots, indeed there never are when the police overstep the mark and kill a white victim. The nearest we have seen to that was the death of Ian Tomlinson in London.

On April 1, 2009, there were massive protests against the G20 Summit. Tomlinson wasn’t involved in these protests, he was a man down on his luck who was living in a hostel. He was struck from behind gratuitously by a police officer, fell to the ground but got up and walked away, then fell again. This time, he didn’t get up. Although he was only 47 he was not a well man, due to drink. There was certainly anger over this unnecessary death, but the riot that occurred the next day had more to do with the G20 than with him.

In short, deaths at the hands of the police or in police custody matter only when the victim is black. The hysteria over the death of George Floyd dwarfed that of the murder of Stephen Lawrence in 1993, and indeed it generated more rage than the 9/11 attacks. If you think that is hyperbole, check out the response of ordinary Americans to those atrocities then think again.

It remains to be seen if Black Lives Matter was a grift from the beginning, but it has become one since money started flowing into its coffers big time. As Eric Hoffer said, every great cause begins as a movement, becomes a business, and eventually degenerates into a racket. Not that anything advocated by Black Lives Matter can be called great – sexual degeneracy for one. It has also become a terrorist organisation in the proper sense of the word. The American riots alone led to an estimated two billion dollars in damage, hundreds of police officers injured and over twenty people dead. Black Lives Matter could have reduced the harm caused by these riots and perhaps in some cases averted them altogether. Instead they said nothing – silence is violence, remember? – and in some cases edged them on or even joined in. Who could forget that classic claim by Ariel Atkins of Black Lives Matter Chicago that looting is reparations?

Owen digs into the finances of the organisation. Some of this was public knowledge before she released her film, but what she discovered reveals the organisation to be more concerned with promoting homosexuality, trans so-called rights, and worse.

Patrisse Cullors resigned from the organisation in May last year citing the usual pathetic reasons grifters do when their grifts are exposed. Cullors had found a novel way to launder money, paying her brother and the father of her son massive amounts for dubious services. Eight million dollars went to Canada for the purchase of a mansion; the initials BLM have been said for some time to stand for Buy Large Mansions.

Over a million dollars went to various transgender outfits; money went to various other sex oriented projects, and a lot more money went into organisations that train “activists”.

$2.3 million went to Living Through Giving run by an associate of Patrisse Cullors.

$32 million was invested in the stock market. Many people, including Owens, have condemned this, but it seems a sensible thing to do. It would be even more sensible if this money were confiscated and donated to genuine black causes, perhaps to buy laptops for black kids who live in rural areas.

The coup de grâce comes when Owens calls at her luxury home. Patrisse Cullors, the woman who stood by while the nation burned, weeps buckets on Instagram because a female Larry Elder (the black face of white supremacy) rang her doorbell. Utterly pathetic. Here is what happened from a short video uploaded to Locals. To watch the full version, why not sign up for the Daily Wire? These people are doing great work. Unlike Black Lives Matter.

